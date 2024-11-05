Subscribe
Forget the Mainstream Propaganda—Tonight, Pickax Brings You the Real Election Night Coverage
Don't miss our epic election night livestream event, featuring Ann Vandersteel, Tracy Beanz, Karen Kingston and a bunch of surprise guests!
13 hrs ago
•
Jeff Dornik
,
Karen Kingston
,
Dustin Faulkner
,
James A Thorp MD
,
Tracy Beanz
,
Ann Vandersteel
,
Nate Cain
, and
Bianca Gracia
32
3
Does America's Survival Require More Than Donald Trump? A Q&A with Jeff Dornik, CEO and Co-founder of Freedom First Network

By Michael Ashley

Published on The Great Wakeup
By Michael Ashley
Published on The Great Wakeup
•
16 hrs ago
Tomorrow's Election: Why We Need Trump's Unity Dream Team to Save America and Supermassive Black Coffee to Fuel the Fight
Tomorrow, we're facing a defining moment for America.
Nov 4
•
Jeff Dornik
2
3
They're at It Again: The Left's Latest Anti-Trump Hoax Shows Just How Panicked They Are!
This time, they're twisting Donald Trump's words, trying to paint him as a threat to democracy for simply calling out Liz Cheney.
Nov 2
•
Jeff Dornik
2
October 2024
This Week Decides It All: Trump's Dream Team Battles Harris, Walz, and Their Globalist Handlers
This is the moment that will decide whether we stay the course toward freedom, independence, and prosperity—or if we hand the keys to a Kamala Harris…
Oct 30
•
Jeff Dornik
5
1
When Quality and Comfort Matter: Why You Need to Invest in American-Made Giza Bed Sheets Now
Supporting companies like Mike Lindell's MyPillow that stand by you is more important than ever.
Oct 29
•
Jeff Dornik
4
America's Survival Doesn't Depend on This Election… It Depends on Us
The deep state, mainstream media, and Big Tech are all invested in making us think that if Trump loses, America's done for.
Oct 28
•
Jeff Dornik
7
15
Discover the Organic Coffee That's So Good, You'll Never Go Back to Big Brand Sludge
If you're anything like me, you're tired of sipping on acidic, bitter brews that don't even taste like coffee anymore.
Oct 24
•
Jeff Dornik
2
Woke Music Industry, Watch Out: The Anti-Label Debuts Liberation Day and We're Just Getting Started
Our mission is simple—break free from the corporate control of the music industry and give artists the freedom to speak their minds and create real, raw…
Oct 16
•
Jeff Dornik
3
In Kilter's New Song 'Liberation Day' Warns That November 5th Is Our Last Chance to Save America
If you're ready to stop playing defense and start taking back this country, listen to Liberation Day.
Oct 15
•
Jeff Dornik
3
3
Unplug and Reconnect: The Cure to Today's Tech Addiction Lies in Faith and Family
It's time to get off the screens and reconnect with what really matters—your Bible, your family, and nature.
Oct 3
•
Jeff Dornik
1
September 2024
CIA Bot Farms are Rigging American Elections
Hey everyone, just a quick update—I'm shifting gears with my Substack.
Sep 30
•
Jeff Dornik
6
