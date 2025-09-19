Trump’s Intel Move Sets a Dangerous Precedent

History has a funny way of repeating itself, especially when we stop studying it.

on OAN, where we had a spirited back-and-forth over President Donald Trump’s proposal to take a 10% equity stake in Intel as part of a deal to keep the semiconductor company building in the U.S. Matt, while acknowledging it would offend "libertarian sensitivities," went even further, calling for the full nationalization of Boeing, pointing to the endless taxpayer bailouts as justification.

Let me be clear: I respect Matt. I consider him a friend, a fighter, and a fellow patriot standing against the globalist regime. I'm a regular on his show because we agree on more than we disagree. But this is one of those rare moments where we fundamentally part ways... not because of opinion, but because of principle. Because of the Constitution. Because of the blueprint the Founders laid out for this Republic.

When Matt said, “The number of times the taxpayer has bailed out Boeing, we should just nationalize Boeing,” I understood where he was coming from. His frustration is real. Corporations like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and others have effectively privatized profit while socializing risk. If they crash and burn, the American taxpayer picks up the tab. If they soar and rake in billions, we see none of the upside.

But the solution to corruption isn't more government. It’s less.

The Founding Fathers saw this coming. In fact, they lived through it. The closest historical debate to what we’re seeing now was around the First and Second Bank of the United States. Alexander Hamilton had to twist President George Washington’s arm just to get the First Bank established with the government having 20% stake in it, primarily for stability. But James Madison and Thomas Jefferson warned against it. President Andrew Jackson outright dismantled the Second Bank because he saw what happens when government money and private enterprise mix: corruption, power consolidation, and elite manipulation.

Boeing doesn’t need to be nationalized. It needs to be held accountable.

Trump’s move to grab a 10% stake in Intel may sound like a win for America-first economics. But there’s a deeper risk here. Once you open the door for the federal government to start owning equity in private corporations, you don’t just blur the line between public and private... you erase it.

Who gets to decide which companies we invest in next? What happens when a Democrat uses that same precedent to take over Big Oil or Big Ag because they claim it's for the climate?

Government ownership is a backdoor to fascism, plain and simple. And I’m not saying Trump is a fascist, but I am saying the system he’s setting up could easily be used that way by someone less benevolent.

Instead of nationalizing Boeing or buying pieces of Intel, we should be talking about breaking up the corporate-government complex that created this mess in the first place.

Stop giving out bailouts. Repeal the laws that make defense contractors "too big to fail." Enforce anti-corruption measures. And for crying out loud, get the federal government out of the business of business.

America was built by entrepreneurs, not bureaucrats. The Constitution doesn’t give the federal government the power to own businesses. That’s not capitalism. That’s not even socialism. That’s corporatism, the very thing Mussolini praised as the merger of state and corporate power.

Matt Gaetz and I may disagree on this issue, but we’re both trying to solve the same problem. He wants to crush the grift. So do I. But let’s not burn down the Constitution in the process.

We’ve got a federal government that can’t even balance its own budget. Now we’re going to let them run aerospace and semiconductors?

We don’t need the federal government owning Boeing. We need the American people owning their future again. That starts by restoring the Constitution, reviving free enterprise, and refusing to surrender an inch to centralized control.

This fight isn’t just political. It’s spiritual. It’s philosophical. It’s foundational.

And I’m not backing down.

