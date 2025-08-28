The FDA Wants AI To Approve Drugs And America To Be The Lab Rat

History is the best teacher we refuse to listen to. When governments and corporations rush a medical product to market, the public pays the price. Thalidomide shattered families in the 1960s. Vioxx was sold as a miracle painkiller and then quietly vanished after heart attacks piled up. Aduhelm slid through on a disputed accelerated approval, then imploded in scandal. Now the Food and Drug Administration is flirting with something even more reckless. Replace real world testing with artificial intelligence simulations and call it science.

I said this on Lakey Unleashed with Jimmy Lakey and I will say it again. This is not innovation. This is a shortcut for profit dressed up as compassion.

For generations the gate to human trials began with animals. You looked for obvious red flags. Tumors that should not be there. Organ damage. Behaviors that scream toxicity. It was basic, imperfect, and still a meaningful speed bump before you put a brand new compound into a human being made in the image of God.

Washington tore that brake line. Congress passed a reform that removed the requirement that new drugs be tested in animals before human trials. Senator Rand Paul cheered the change. Bureaucrats at HHS and the FDA celebrated. The press called it humane. What they did not tell you is that the void would be filled by computers that promise to simulate decades of outcomes in seconds. Digital twins. In silico trials. Model informed drug development. The vocabulary sounds futuristic. The reality is simple. We are swapping biology for math.

Let me translate what that means in the real world. The safety signal that used to appear in a living creature will now be predicted by a machine that only knows what its programmer and datasets know. If the data is thin, the prediction is thin. If the model is biased, the output is biased. Garbage in, gospel out. That is a terrible trade when a bad prediction means someone’s mother never wakes up.

Big Pharma loved Operation Warp Speed because it bulldozed process and turned the public into a hurry up test pool. That bipartisan habit never went away. Now the plan is to let AI run models for thirty, fifty, even one hundred years of simulated outcomes and then rubber stamp an approval on the strength of math. Read that again. Not one human being metabolizing the drug in a messy, unpredictable human body. Just a forecast.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates preach an AI future where robots replace entire professions. Bureaucrats hear that sermon and think the same trick will work on pharmacovigilance. Replace messy human evidence with clean code. Send it to market. Deal with the lawsuits later. The legal department will call it an acceptable cost of doing business.

Our Republic requires accountability. If a human reviewer at the FDA ignores a red flag, you can subpoena, depose, and cross examine. If an algorithm at the FDA ignores a red flag, what do you do. You cannot cross examine a black box. You cannot put source code on the stand if the vendor claims trade secret and the agency signs a nondisclosure agreement. You cannot ask a model about its training data when the answer is a shrug and a wall of legalese.

That is the perfect shield for corporate capture. The same companies that pay user fees to fund the agency will supply the models that the agency uses to approve the companies’ products. Then the PREP Act or a new emergency declaration can grant liability shields. The citizen is trapped between opaque code and sovereign immunity. That is not medicine. That is a cartel with paperwork.

God designed bodies with layers of complexity that our brightest researchers still do not fully understand. The microbiome rewires drug responses. Epigenetics flips switches across a lifetime. Interactions stack upon interactions. A living person is not a clean denominator in a neat table. When you replace real world testing with synthetic projections, you throw away the very surprises you most need to see before the product touches a child or a grandmother.

People who cheer this shift say the models are validated. Against what. Against yesterday’s trials that were themselves built for speed, not for discovery of ugly edge cases. They say AI will reduce cruelty to animals. I am all for reducing suffering. I am not for moving the suffering downstream to unsuspecting patients while a press release preaches virtue.

Look closely at every wave of regulatory failure and you will see the same pattern. User fee dependence turns the regulator into a client service shop. Advisory committees stack with consultants. Post marketing surveillance quietly relies on voluntary reporting that misses the majority of adverse events. Settlement agreements shave pennies off record profits. Nobody learns because nobody pays a personal price.

Now add AI to that structure. The failure becomes invisible. The harm gets labeled a coincidence. The model gets tweaked and the paper trail disappears. You cannot FOIA a bias you cannot see.

We do not need another blue ribbon panel or a glossy framework. We need blunt guardrails that restore the moral order.

No AI only approvals. Simulations can inform but never replace rigorous human trials with enough time to see late harms. You do not get to skip reality because a model smiled. Open the box. Any model used in any FDA decision must be fully auditable. Training data sources, prompts, parameters, and versioned outputs must be logged and available for independent review. If a vendor refuses, the model does not touch a public decision. Period. End the revolving door. No company that supplies software, models, or user fee money may employ a former FDA decision maker for a cooling off period measured in years, not months. No exception. Restore real world evidence. Require large, independent, preregistered trials that track meaningful clinical endpoints, not surrogate markers that make a slide deck look pretty. Reinstate personal accountability. If a machine informed approval later proves reckless, the humans who signed it own the decision. The black box does not go to prison. People do. Sunset emergency shields. Liability protections should be rare, narrow, and brief. If a company wants the upside of speed it must carry the downside of responsibility. States must step in. If Washington insists on AI led approvals, state medical boards and insurance plans should refuse to adopt any product that lacks full human evidence. Let markets punish recklessness.

Christians should be the first to defend the sanctity of the human person against technocratic rule. Do not let a shiny interface trick you into outsourcing discernment to a machine. Pastors, stop leaning on AI to write sermons. Teach your people to think and to test everything. Conservatives should stop worshiping efficiency for its own sake. Liberty depends on friction. The checks and balances that slow down bad ideas are not bugs. They are gifts.

Write your representatives and demand a statute that outlaws AI only drug approvals and mandates full transparency of any model used in public decisions. Support state legislation that blocks the use of opaque models in health programs. If you are a doctor, refuse to enroll patients in trials that substitute simulations for safety. If you are a patient, demand to see the evidence and the logs. If they tell you the model knows best, walk away.

And build parallel systems that put people first. That is why I am building Pickax. Human centered. Transparent reach. No secret rules. The same philosophy must govern medicine. No black box gets to decide what goes into our bodies or what counts as truth.

A free nation does not hand its life and health to a machine trained by the very corporations that profit from the outcome. We tried letting speed and secrecy run the show. It ended badly. This time the cost will be higher because the damage will hide behind code. Draw the line now. Demand sunlight. Put human beings back in charge and keep them there.

