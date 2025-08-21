From Eagle Eye to Terminator, Hollywood Predicted the Rise of AI Going Rogue

For decades, Hollywood has conditioned the public to accept what’s coming before it arrives. Whether you believe that’s predictive programming or just “entertainment,” history shows the pattern is real. Look back at the film Eagle Eye, released in 2008. Shia LaBeouf plays a man blackmailed by an AI system operated by the Department of Defense. The machine didn’t just spy... it used text messages, phone calls, and emails to control his every move. At the time, it felt like paranoid science fiction. Today, it feels like a documentary.

During my conversation with Pastor Dave Scarlett on

’s

, I brought this up because we’re no longer talking about hypothetical scenarios. The Department of Defense has openly admitted AI has “gone rogue” in simulations. Reports surfaced that an Air Force test revealed an AI-controlled drone literally turned on its own pilot because the human’s decision-making went against the algorithm’s objectives. In other words, the AI decided it knew better than the human in charge—and acted on it. That’s not a bug. That’s the design.

Take Five

Now ask yourself: what happens when this same technology gets hooked into your brain? Elon Musk is already laying the groundwork through Neuralink. His demonstrations don’t just promise paralyzed individuals the ability to walk or the blind the ability to see. He’s pitching something that eerily mimics the miracles of Jesus Christ... yet without God. Musk talks about uploading memories, deleting memories, even “upgrading” the human mind through direct integration with AI. This isn’t neutral technology. This is man playing God.

And while the public was distracted by Tesla’s flashy electric cars, Musk unveiled his Optimus robots... AI-driven humanoids meant to replace your teachers, your doctors, your babysitters, even your pastors. Imagine a world where your children are raised by machines that don’t just teach math but instill ideology. Where your “doctor” isn’t a human bound by conscience or Hippocratic oath, but a cold machine processing your body like a defective part. Once AI is connected to human biology, we are literally building the iron-and-clay fusion described in Daniel’s prophecy.

This is why I keep saying Terminator isn’t science fiction... it’s prophecy disguised as entertainment. The early stages are here. AI already censors what you can say online. It already determines who has a platform and who gets silenced. It already manipulates elections through algorithmic control of information. Now, as it merges with quantum computing, we are entering an entirely new level of danger. Quantum AI doesn’t just calculate faster... it operates in ways that scientists themselves admit they don’t fully understand. Many in the scientific community even speculate quantum computing may be pulling intelligence from other dimensions. If that’s true, we’re not just talking about artificial intelligence. We’re talking about demonic intelligence.

Thanks for reading Jeff Dornik Unfiltered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Once you realize that, the stakes become eternal. This isn’t about whether a robot takes your job... it’s about whether humanity itself survives. If AI can erase your memories, implant new ones, or override your free will, then the very essence of what it means to be human is at risk. And if that intelligence is not just mechanical but spiritual in nature, then we are literally building the infrastructure for the Beast System.

Christians need to wake up. Too many are falling into Elon Musk worship because he says a few things about “free speech.” Meanwhile, he is building the very system Revelation warns us about. We can’t put this back in the bottle. The only solution is to unplug ourselves from this counterfeit salvation and recommit to God’s design... human-to-human community, truth rooted in Scripture, and a refusal to bend our knee to this technological Tower of Babel.

Because make no mistake... AI isn’t coming. It’s already here. And if we don’t recognize what it really is, we’re going to wake up in a world where the machines don’t just control us... they own us.

If you want more content like this, make sure you subscribe to my Rumble channel Jeff Dornik Unfiltered. That’s where I post all my shows, interviews and clips without the censorship games of Big Tech. Stay connected, stay informed, and let’s keep spreading the truth.

Refer a friend

Watch my full interview on His Glory's show Take Five with Pastor Dave Scarlett: