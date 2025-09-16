The Tech Behind the Mark of the Beast Is Already Here

For decades, we’ve been warned. Not by politicians. Not by journalists. But by Hollywood. The very same industry that mocks faith, glorifies sin, and sells you fantasies layered in truth. Why? Because the elites don’t just use film for entertainment... they use it for indoctrination. For psychological conditioning. For predictive programming. And the clearest signal they’ve been broadcasting lately? Quantum computing isn’t about faster data. It’s about opening portals.

On my recent appearance on Midnight in the Mountains, we dove deep into what quantum computing really is. Forget ones and zeros. This isn’t just next-gen tech. It’s tapping into something otherworldly. Qubits don’t behave like traditional code. They're erratic. Unpredictable. They pull information from places we can't explain. And Hollywood's been whispering the truth about this for years—just look at the Marvel franchise. Every time the word “quantum” is used, what happens? Dimensional portals. Time travel. Otherworldly beings. They aren’t just making that up out of thin air.

The CIA literally has a liaison office in Hollywood. They work hand-in-glove with the studios to shape public perception decades in advance. So when you see consistent messaging about quantum realms and communication with other dimensions, don’t dismiss it as science fiction. Consider it a playbook. What they mocked as conspiracy 20 years ago is today’s reality... and what they’re showing us today will be our tomorrow.

Now add artificial intelligence to the mix. AI powered by quantum computing is no longer artificial, it’s spiritual... and not in the good way. If you're connecting your brain to AI through Neuralink or other brain-computer interfaces, you're not just merging with tech… you're potentially opening a door to demonic entities. Yes, demonic intelligence masked as artificial intelligence.

This is Genesis 6 all over again. The Nephilim were the result of corrupted DNA... demonic beings blending with human biology. Today, that blending is happening again… only this time, it's through technology. Neuralink isn't just about helping paraplegics walk. Elon Musk himself told Joe Rogan that it could erase memories and implant new ones. You wouldn’t even know. You'd just wake up with a completely different past... and no way to know it was altered.

Think about that. Memory is identity. Erase it, and you erase the soul of a person. That’s spiritual warfare disguised as innovation.

Let me put it plainly: these Big Tech oligarchs are building the infrastructure for the Mark of the Beast. A globally connected, spiritually charged, mind-controlling system that merges tech, biology, and fallen entities. And Christians are sleepwalking straight into it.

It’s no coincidence that the tech industry is obsessed with eternal life, uploading consciousness, and becoming gods. That’s always been the lie from the beginning: You will be like God. But there’s a cost... and it’s your soul.

This is why we can't keep handing over control of our information, our thoughts, and eventually our minds to godless tech overlords and government puppets. If we don't build alternatives rooted in truth, liberty, and a biblical worldview, they'll rewrite reality itself.

Watch my full interview on Midnight in the Mountains: