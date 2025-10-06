The headline is loud and clear: $4,000 gold is on the move. According to Economic Collapse Report, gold has already broken past $3,880 per ounce, gaining more than 47% this year. That level of growth is a direct response to the accelerating collapse of confidence in the financial system.

Institutional investors are leading the charge, with retail investors following close behind. FOMO is gripping the markets as people scramble for safety in the face of inflation, currency devaluation, and instability. Gold is becoming the obvious refuge for those paying attention.

Aakash Doshi, a strategist at State Street, summed it up clearly when he said, “US $4,000/oz+ is likely a question of ‘when’ not ‘if’ in the current FOMO environment.” That kind of projection is rooted in the real state of the economy and the decisions being made behind closed doors.

Two forces are fueling this trend. The Federal Reserve is preparing to cut interest rates, and when yields drop, gold becomes more attractive as an asset. At the same time, the U.S. dollar continues to weaken under inflation and unsustainable monetary policy. Purchasing power is eroding, and gold is reflecting that loss of value.

The narrative managers will continue yelling about economic turmoil while quietly adjusting their own positions. The system is shifting, and those who see it are making moves while others are told to sit tight and comply.

Too many on the Right are still locked into political theater, arguing over personalities and party loyalty, while the monetary war unfolds in real time. These distractions are costly. The financial system is being reengineered, and ignoring that reality invites consequences.

No one asset is going to fix everything, but refusing to engage with what gold represents in this moment is a mistake. Those in power are already hedging with hard assets. They understand what most Americans still haven’t fully grasped: money is being used to control, not just transact. When you learn that, everything changes. Preparation becomes a moral responsibility.

