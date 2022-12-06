It’s become clear that things are not going back to normal. Everything around us has changed: the economy, culture, politics, covid-19… the list goes on and on. The question that I always get is what can we do about it?

Those asking that question are typically looking for an easy answer. The reality is that the way to turn our society around is going to be extremely difficult. There are no shortcuts.

We have to understand that this is going to be a long, drawn-out fight to save America and, ultimately, humanity. We must get the truth out to as many people as possible.

That’s my mission with this Substack… to disseminate as much truth as possible, equipping you to go out into the world and red pill everyone around you.

We are in a spiritual war for the soul of America, and our only weapon is the truth.

-Jeff

Who is Jeff Dornik?

Jeff Dornik is the CEO and co-founder of Freedom First Network. That has resulted in massive growth and dozens of shows that air on Rumble and Apple Podcasts, including The JD Rucker Show, Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike, Today with Kay Rubacek, Man in America with Seth Holehouse and I’m Fired Up with Chad Caton. Jeff hosts the daily podcast The Jeff Dornik Show, and co-hosts the weekly show In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston.

He’s co-authored two books, Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America (along with Denise McAllister, Pastor Greg Locke and JD Rucker) and Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement (along with Brannon Howse, Dr Andy Woods and Mychal Massie).

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. Much of the content will be available to everyone, but I will be posting some exclusive content.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.