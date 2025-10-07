They say numbers do not lie, but the people running the show are betting that you will never stop long enough to look at the ones that matter. We are constantly reassured that the economy is resilient, that inflation is under control, and that we are heading toward a soft landing, but the truth is hiding in plain sight for anyone willing to look past the headlines and dig into the raw data. Once you do, it becomes undeniable that what we are experiencing is not a downturn or a bump in the road—it is a full-blown collapse unfolding in real time.

Let’s take a look at 18 key numbers that expose just how deep the crisis really runs.

Private payrolls just fell by more than 32,000, marking the steepest drop in over two and a half years, and while the so-called experts continue to spin their stories of recovery and resilience, the silence around this data point reveals the depth of deception coming from those in power, because they know the public cannot handle the truth that their fantasy economy is cracking at its core.

Right now, 1.9 million Americans have been unemployed for more than six months, and that is not a temporary issue or a glitch in the system—these are men and women who have been effectively locked out of the workforce, pushed to the margins, and left without options, as the economy shifts away from human capital and toward centralized digital control.

Meanwhile, the federal government, which prides itself on being the largest and most secure employer in the nation, is quietly bleeding out its own ranks, with over 150,000 federal employees walking away in the past year—the largest exit in nearly 80 years—which should raise every red flag imaginable because it suggests that even those closest to the power centers are beginning to sense the rot spreading from within.

In Los Angeles County, jobs in the movie and television industry have fallen by 30 percent in just two years, and this is not just about Hollywood losing relevance or failing to entertain—it is about one of the nation’s most prominent economic engines grinding to a halt, leaving behind a vacuum that will not be easily filled.

General Motors recently laid off 900 employees indefinitely, and Exxon eliminated 2,000 high-paying white-collar positions, which are not just numbers on a spreadsheet but real people in real communities whose lives are being upended as the once-reliable foundation of American industry continues to fracture under the weight of unsustainable policies and manipulated markets.

Over 166,000 tech jobs have already been cut this year alone, and while tech was once considered the safest place to build a career, those illusions are being shattered as Big Tech prioritizes artificial intelligence and algorithmic automation over actual workers, gutting their own companies in pursuit of greater efficiency and tighter control.

A 37-year-old tech professional, with years of experience and high-level qualifications, has been searching for work for months without success, and his story is not unique but emblematic of a larger trend in which the human element is being systematically phased out, replaced by machines and managed by corporations who see people not as assets but as liabilities.

Among Americans under the age of 30, fewer than half are working full-time jobs, and only 13 percent of 30-year-olds are both married and own a home, down from over 50 percent in 1950, which signals a generational theft of opportunity, where the institutions that once offered stability have been replaced with debt slavery, inflated housing markets, and a hollow culture that discourages family, faith, and long-term commitment.

Nearly half of Americans now report struggling to cover their housing payments each month, and 46 percent think about their debt on a daily basis, not because they are reckless or irresponsible but because the system itself has been engineered to extract as much wealth and energy from them as possible while offering nothing of substance in return.

Almost 20 percent of homes currently on the market are cutting their prices, not because of seasonal fluctuations or minor corrections, but because the real estate bubble that has been artificially inflated for years is now starting to lose air, and with the cost of living rising faster than wages, many families are being forced to abandon the dream of homeownership entirely.

Two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, which means any unexpected crisis—a car repair, a medical bill, or a missed week of work—can push them over the edge, and when the next manufactured disruption hits, there will be no cushion, no safety net, and no bailout waiting for the average citizen.

Even the basics are now out of reach for many. The price of ground beef has climbed 12 percent over the past year, and our national cattle inventory is at its lowest level since 1951, which is not just a warning sign for food prices but a clear indicator that the infrastructure of food production is under siege, whether by poor policy, manipulated markets, or outright sabotage.

To live what used to be considered a normal middle-class American life now requires five million dollars, a number so staggering that it reveals how far we have drifted from the country we once knew, where hard work and discipline could build a future, to a society where the dream has been turned into a walled fortress and the average citizen is being left out in the cold.

This is not just incompetence. It is the result of deliberate design.

The alliance between big government, big tech, and central banks has created a system that guarantees upward wealth transfer while the working and middle classes are crushed beneath the weight of debt, inflation, surveillance, and digital dependency, and when the system eventually reaches its breaking point, everything tied to paper money and fiat currency will be exposed for the illusion that it is.

