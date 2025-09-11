Charlie Kirk was assassinated yesterday. That sentence shouldn’t exist in America. But here we are. A man who dedicated his life to engaging young people with truth, civility, and respect was murdered for doing exactly that. Not because he was hateful. Not because he was violent. But because he was effective. Because he listened. Because he made too much sense.

We are living in a powder keg, and Charlie’s death just lit a match.

Never in my lifetime have I seen this country so divided. It’s not just red vs blue. It’s deeper. It’s personal. It’s spiritual. The hatred is real, and it’s coming from every direction. Part of the blame falls on social media algorithms that trap us in echo chambers and isolate us from differing views. The other part? It’s the rhetoric—the constant stream of dehumanizing propaganda pumped out by politicians, talking heads, and influencers who profit off division.

But let’s not lie to ourselves. This isn’t a one-sided problem.

Yes, the Democrats are out of their minds. They’ve spent years calling conservatives Nazis and comparing Donald Trump to Hitler. When you push that narrative long enough, violence becomes easy to justify. Because you’re not arguing with someone anymore—you’re fighting a monster. And when someone’s a monster, you don’t debate them. You destroy them.

But conservatives haven’t exactly taken the high road either. We used to be the side that defended free speech. That fought back against cancel culture. Now? If you say something that challenges the narrative, you’re labeled a RINO, deep state, or traitor. We cancel just as quickly. We boycott just as hard. And we’ve become more interested in “owning the libs” than actually persuading anyone with the truth.

Somewhere along the line, we stopped talking. And Charlie Kirk saw the danger in that before most of us did.

He had this line he’d repeat on college campuses: “When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence. That’s when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil, and they lose their humanity.”

That’s exactly what’s happening right now.

Charlie was one of the few who was willing to walk into enemy territory—liberal universities—and actually have real conversations. No screaming. No insults. No smug superiority. Just truth, boldly and clearly presented. He didn’t back down. But he didn’t dehumanize either. And that’s what made him dangerous to the narrative.

He didn’t fit their caricature of a conservative. He didn’t play into the stereotype. He showed students a different way. And because of that, he won a lot of them over. And for that… they killed him.

Look, I get it. It’s easy to be angry. I’m angry too. But now’s the moment to step back and ask: where do we go from here?

The answer isn’t to go nuclear on every Democrat we meet. It’s to recognize that not everyone on the other side is evil. Deceived? Absolutely. Brainwashed? Most likely. But that’s exactly how Jesus saw the people He ministered to.

He didn’t blast the average citizen. He saved that fire for the elites—the Pharisees, the manipulators, the religious and political power brokers who used their positions to corrupt and control. To the everyday person, He showed compassion, grace, and truth. Because He knew they were being lied to. Led astray. And He came to set them free.

We have to do the same.

Call out the corrupt elite. Expose the media lies. Refuse to bend the knee to globalist agendas and woke tyranny. But don’t lose sight of the real enemy. It’s not your neighbor who still has a Biden sign in their yard. It’s not the college kid who thinks socialism sounds compassionate. It’s the puppet masters pulling the strings, deliberately turning us against each other so we don’t notice what they’re building in the shadows.

Charlie Kirk understood that. He didn’t just talk about it—he lived it. And now he’s gone.

As Jesus hung on the cross, murdered by the same system He came to expose, He said something that still echoes through time: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

It’s not weakness. It’s not surrender. It’s clarity. It’s perspective. It’s power.

Let’s honor Charlie by picking up where he left off. By speaking boldly, standing firm, and never letting hatred take root where truth belongs. Because the moment we stop talking… the war begins.

And maybe, just maybe, this tragedy can be the spark that wakes us up before it’s too late.

Check out the latest episode of The Jeff Dornik Show: