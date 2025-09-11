Jeff Dornik Unfiltered

Jeff Dornik Unfiltered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
1d

Good counsel Jeff. It will get harder, going forward, to respect the laws given us by Jesus, but we are to endure unto the end, and leave vengeance to God, in whose domain recompense lies solely. Scripture says that love will wax cold... it is. Praise God for warning us, with Scripture, as to what is expected to befall us in these last days. God bless you Jeff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Dornik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture