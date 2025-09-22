America’s healthcare system is collapsing... and it’s not by accident. The insurance industry is a racket built on profit, red tape, and legal loopholes. Premiums rise. Coverage shrinks. Families are left bankrupt after doing everything “right.” The system doesn’t just fail people, it punishes them. Politicians talk reform while cashing checks from Big Pharma and insurance lobbyists. It’s a scam. It needs to be abandoned.

That’s where ShareRight HealthShare comes in. This isn’t corporate coverage. This is a community built around shared responsibility, individual freedom, and Biblical conviction. You keep control of your healthcare decisions. No bureaucrats. No insurance executives telling you what’s “approved.” Just people helping people carry medical burdens with integrity, transparency, and faith.

ShareRight, a program of Impact Health Sharing, allows members to share medical expenses directly. It’s not insurance. There’s no profit motive. You choose your provider. You decide what’s best for your family. Preventative care, emergency services, maternity, injuries... it’s all covered. They even offer 24/7 telemedicine at no additional cost. Prescription savings, lab discounts, dental and vision support... it’s real, it works, and it’s radically more affordable.

Plans start as low as $73 a month for individuals and around $378 for families. That’s 30–50% less than most traditional insurance plans. You’ll know exactly where your money’s going... and who it’s helping. This is what a health system should look like: people carrying one another’s burdens while staying rooted in Biblical truth.

This isn’t just about better prices. It’s about stepping outside a collapsing system. We’ve watched hospitals deny care. We’ve seen families destroyed by medical debt. We’ve lived through mandates, shutdowns, and government threats. And we know more is coming. Inflation is driving costs through the roof. Courts are stripping religious protections. The lobbyists are working overtime to crush anything that threatens Big Insurance’s grip. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

ShareRight HealthShare gives you a way out. It gives you control. It gives you a community. If you’ve been burned by the system, if you’re tired of being manipulated, if you’re done handing over your freedom to people who don’t care about your values... then make the switch.

Choose faith over fear. Truth over profit. ShareRight over broken promises.