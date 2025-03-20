Dr Mary Talley Bowden Warns That the Trump-Kennedy Administration Is Ignoring the mRNA Crisis

If you thought the fight for medical freedom was over, think again. The government, Big Pharma, and the mainstream media are still running their playbook—censoring dissenters, pushing unproven and dangerous medical interventions, and gaslighting the American people into compliance. On the latest episode of The Jeff Dornik Show,

blew the lid off the continued assault on medical autonomy, the weaponization of government agencies against doctors, and the terrifying implications of mRNA technology.

Dr. Bowden isn’t just another “COVID doctor” who questioned the narrative—she’s a warrior who stood up to the medical-industrial complex and paid the price. As she put it: “I feel like COVID was a bioweapon and the pandemic was a war.” She’s not wrong. The forced lockdowns, the vaccine mandates, the blatant censorship—this wasn’t about health, it was about control. And the war isn’t over.

For those hoping the appointment of

as Secretary of HHS would mean immediate action against the COVID vaccines, Dr. Bowden shares your frustration.

she warned, highlighting the fact that these dangerous injections are still on the market, still being pushed by corrupt agencies like the CDC and NIH, and still being injected into the most vulnerable among us.

“We continue to give the bioweapon to our children and pregnant women,”

And what about Trump? The guy who rolled out Operation Warp Speed is now funding Operation Stargate, a government program dumping billions into more mRNA research for cancer and other diseases. “There are at least 200 mRNA products in the pipeline,” Dr. Bowden revealed. In other words, they’re not just keeping this technology alive—they’re expanding it.

So where is Kennedy in all of this? That’s the big question. “The longer this takes, the louder we get,” Dr. Bowden said. She’s right. We can’t afford to sit back and hope our leaders will handle it. RFK Jr. spoke extensively about vaccine injuries during his campaign, but now? Silence. Instead, we hear talk about chemicals in food and Operation Stork Speed—a campaign to remove toxins from baby formula. Important? Sure. But as Dr. Bowden pointed out, “That’s missing the gigantic elephant in the room.”

Share

If you needed proof that the government doesn’t care about your health, look no further than their war against ivermectin. Dr. Bowden sued the FDA for its campaign against the drug, which led hospitals and even courts to deny patients access. She won. The infamous “horse dewormer” tweet was taken down. But despite that victory, ivermectin is still not easily available. “Honestly, the FDA should just make it over the counter,” she argued. And she’s right—there is no logical reason why a drug safer than Tylenol should require a prescription, other than the fact that it threatens Big Pharma’s bottom line.

The good news? Regular Americans are making a difference. Laws banning mRNA injections and pushing for over-the-counter ivermectin are gaining traction because of grassroots activism. “Iowa’s bill to ban mRNA, Arkansas’ bill to make ivermectin over-the-counter—those were started by everyday citizens,” Dr. Bowden pointed out. This is the kind of movement we need to accelerate.

If you’re sick of waiting for the politicians to act, now is the time to show up at your state legislature, testify at hearings, and make your voice heard. “They work for us,” Dr. Bowden reminded us. “They should fear us.”

Join the Fight at the Summit for Truth & Wellness

If this conversation fired you up, you need to be at the Summit for Truth & Wellness on March 29th in Rochester, NY. This event, sponsored by my social media platform Pickax, will bring together leading voices in the fight for medical freedom, including Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Pierre Kory, and myself. We’ll be tackling these issues head-on and laying out the blueprint for taking back our health, our freedom, and our country.

🚨 Get your tickets now at SummitForTruth.com 🚨

This is a war. And if we don’t fight back, they will keep winning.

With health emergencies on the rise and Big Pharma more interested in profits than people, The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit gives you access to life-saving medications like amoxicillin and ivermectin when you need them most. Don’t leave your family’s safety in the hands of a broken system—order now and use code JEFF for 10% off to take control of your health before it’s too late!

Order Now

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Silver’s Moment: The Breakout No One Saw Coming (But Should Have) - My Gold Guy

Dr Pierre Kory Calls Out the “Science” Behind mRNA Cancer Therapies - Jeff Dornik

The Most Significant Health Regulation of Our Time: Kennedy’s Bold Step for Food Safety - Jamel Holley

The Beast of the Land | Transhumanism & Synthetic Futures - Dr Ana Mihalcea

Injectable Electronics is Today’s Reality - Dr Ana Mihalcea

Gunther Eagleman Reveals Why the Establishment is Panicking Over Trump’s Silent Endorsement of Vance - Bob & Eric Save America

What is the Digital Free Press? - Yossi Schmidt

Dr Pierre Kory Warns That mRNA Injections are Shedding Without Oversight or Consent - Dr Pierre Kory

Space Fence & Mind Control - Conversation with Elana Freeland - Truth, Science and Spirit with Dr Ana Mihalcea

The Deep State Scrambles to Bury Epstein Secrets While the Public Gets Played - Kristi Leigh

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!