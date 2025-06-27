Your Newsfeed Is a Weapon... and You’re the Target

I recently joined Allan and Corrie Hunsperger on Talk Truth... a rare father-son duo who still believe in truth, the Constitution, and free speech. We dug deep into one of the most dangerous and underreported crises of our time: the hijacking of reality through weaponized algorithms, bot farms, and intelligence agency manipulation.

Let me be blunt: This isn’t just about tech gone wild. This is intentional digital warfare, and most Americans are completely oblivious.

You scroll through Facebook or X thinking you're “informed.” But what you're seeing isn’t the truth... it’s what Big Tech and their government partners want you to see. Social media platforms are no longer neutral forums. They're algorithmic echo chambers, carefully engineered to manipulate emotions, inflame division, and distract from what's really happening behind the scenes.

And yes, those algorithms are deliberately trained to feed you propaganda based on your digital footprint. You’re not choosing your newsfeed—it’s choosing you.

As I shared with Allan and Corrie, it goes way deeper. These narratives don’t trend organically. They’re gamed. They're artificially boosted by bot farms, foreign psy-ops, and, yes, our own intelligence agencies like the CIA, NSA, and FBI. That’s not conspiracy... it’s documented fact.

How do you think a lie becomes a “trending topic”? It's not because your neighbor suddenly had an epiphany. It's because thousands of bots pushed it into visibility, and the algorithm rewarded it. These fake accounts mimic real people, flooding platforms with manufactured outrage, manufactured consensus, and manufactured division.

Even Elon Musk admitted that up to 80% of X's accounts are bots. That's not a glitch... that’s a system that’s broken beyond repair. You think you're debating real people? Think again. You're arguing with code, with AI, with government-funded deception machines.

That's why I launched Pickax. I didn’t just want to complain... I wanted to build something better. A platform where you control your feed, not some faceless AI programmed in a boardroom by political operatives and corporate sellouts. Pickax is about human-to-human interaction, not AI-generated nonsense.

We're building it from the ground up... no algorithm manipulating your experience, no bot farms, no censorship, no Orwellian “community standards.” Just real people having real conversations.

Remember how social media used to be? You followed someone because you wanted to. You saw their posts because you chose to. That’s what we’re restoring. No more “curated feeds” based on how angry the algorithm thinks it can make you today.

Let’s call this what it is: information warfare, and the frontline isn’t in Washington... it’s in your pocket. Every swipe, every scroll is an opportunity for the system to lie to you, divide you, and distract you.

And the solution? We take back the narrative. We build new platforms, support independent voices, and stop playing by their rules.

This interview on Talk Truth is one of the most important I’ve done. It’s not about left vs right... it’s about freedom vs manipulation, truth vs lies, reality vs simulation.

Watch the full interview. Share it. Start questioning what you think you “know.” Because the moment you realize the mainstream narrative is fake, is the moment you begin to wake up.

Watch the full interview: