The Democrats are Canceling the Fourth of July to Protect Illegal Immigrants

Out here in Communist California, there are cities literally canceling Fourth of July celebrations because too many illegal immigrants are “terrified of getting deported by ICE.” That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s a confirmed news story. So now, instead of fireworks, family, and celebrating American independence, we’re caving to the fear of foreign nationals who are in this country illegally.

But this isn’t just about one stupid decision by a couple of woke city councils. This is part of a much bigger and more coordinated agenda. They’re not just protecting illegals... they’re making sure they stay here. And for what reason? Is it for future votes? Is it to boost their numbers for the census and Congressional representation? The answer is: yes to all of it.

“So then, the question becomes, for what reason?” I said it during the show and I’ll say it again here: there are multiple moving parts... votes, citizenship giveaways, and yes, census manipulation.

Ann Vandersteel brought the receipts. She said, “30,000,000 ITIN numbers, individual tax identification numbers, were issued. I got that from a very high-level IRS source.” Think about that. 30 million individuals now tied into our system with official tax IDs—many of whom aren’t even legal residents.

Then she nailed the punchline: “Are they being shipped census paperwork as well, so that they can increase the representation for the Dems? Because essentially, that's who they want these voters on the rolls for, so they can steal elections and put their guy in there.”

The same people who want open borders, sanctuary cities, and zero accountability also want these people counted in our elections... even if they’re not voting directly. Boost the census numbers, inflate representation, and tilt the Electoral College.

And when we talk about solutions? It’s actually simple. Ann said, “Maybe they got sent a census form because they were issued a Social Security number and a tax ID. Again, these are the problems that were created under the Biden regime.”

Exactly. And the way to clean this up starts with voter ID and securing our precincts.

I laid it out bluntly: “We need some sort of system to where there could be 0 excuse for anybody not to require ID to vote.”

Ann backed that up: “At your state level, they have got to get on the program with, you gotta have voter ID at least to vote.”

The solution is right in front of us. But the question isn’t whether we can fix it. The question is whether we have the political will.

She ended with this hard truth: “It's just... do we have the political will to fix it?”

This is why it’s time for every patriotic American to get in the fight. Be a precinct committeeman or woman. Challenge your local election boards. Demand accountability. Because if we let them cancel the Fourth of July to protect illegal aliens, what else will we let them take from us next?

