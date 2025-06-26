The Big Beautiful Bill Legalizes a Corporate AI Takeover of America

Let me ask you something: What do you call it when the federal government strips states of their power, hands that authority to Big Tech, and then threatens to defund any community that dares to push back? That’s not just unconstitutional. That’s tyranny.

In my recent conversation with

on her show

, we exposed one of the most shocking and underreported parts of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”—the 1,000-page monstrosity that’s supposedly about innovation and American greatness, but quietly hands over your rights, your privacy, and your hometown to Silicon Valley elites.

If People Only Knew

Here’s what you need to know: buried deep in this bill is a 10-year federal ban on any state or local government enacting any form of AI regulation. As Rep. Thomas Massie has been pointing out, that means your town can’t stop Google from throwing up a data center that drains your water supply, overloads your power grid, and hijacks your local economy. Even if it violates your zoning laws. Even if the people vote against it.

As I said in the interview:

“You're basically taking away our individual rights because AI is violating our privacy rights. It's plagiarizing left and right. It's taking away our voice and centralizing that power into a handful of companies… and you're gonna tell the states they can't protect our civil rights and our liberties and our First Amendment rights? That's a major concern.”

And it gets worse. Senator Ted Cruz—yes, Mr. Constitution himself—slipped in language that says if a state or local government tries to regulate AI, they could lose federal broadband funding. We’re talking potentially $42 billion that states depend on for digital infrastructure. You either bend the knee to Big Tech, or your people suffer. That’s the deal.

So much for federalism.

Anna nailed it during our talk:

“Which is another crazy thing… conservatives are supposed to be about smaller government, more states’ rights. So now they wanna take away states’ rights?”

Exactly. This isn’t conservatism. This is corporate technocracy with a Republican stamp of approval. And let’s be clear—this isn’t just a Trump thing. It’s bipartisan betrayal. But President Trump pushing this agenda directly contradictseverything he ran on in 2016. We didn’t elect him to empower Google and Facebook to override local governments.

I’ll say it straight: This is a hill to die on.

Let’s not forget: Elon Musk and Bill Gates are both predicting that in the next ten years, AI robots will replace most of the human workforce. That’s the same exact timeline this bill bans AI regulation. You see the pattern?

“Both Elon Musk and Bill Gates say that within the next 10 years… AI robots are gonna replace the need for human beings in the workforce,” I warned Anna. “So we’re gonna lift all regulation on AI, and replace the workforce in that exact same timeframe. That’s concerning.”

And yes, Elon wants to flood the world with billions of humanoid Optimus robots that can babysit your kids, teach your kids, and likely rat you out to their corporate overlords. That’s not going to happen in the Dornik household—I can promise you that.

This bill is not about American greatness. It’s about surrendering our nation to unelected tech oligarchs who want to control what you see, what you say, and now—where you live and work.

That’s exactly why I created Pickax—a free speech platform designed to protect your voice from the very same corporate capture we’re warning about. If we don’t build alternatives and push back against this centralized control, they will silence us one algorithm at a time.

We need to push back. Contact your Senators. Demand state sovereignty. Share this interview with Anna Matson. This is the fight for the soul of America—and we don’t win it by staying silent while Republicans and Democrats alike sell our future to Silicon Valley.

Big Tech is building their empire. The question is: will they build it on your land?

If the government’s going to team up with Big Tech to trample your rights, the least you can do is stop relying on their broken healthcare system. That’s why ShareRight exists—an affordable, liberty-based healthshare where families can cover their medical needs without funding the very system being weaponized against them. It’s health coverage that actually respects your values. Click here to see how much you could save by switching to ShareRight.

Want the full breakdown? Watch the full conversation with Anna Matson on If People Only Knew. Trust me… you’ll walk away ready to fight.