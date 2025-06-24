This Hidden Disney Event Still Honors Jesus and Most People Have Never Heard of It

Most people associate Disneyland with long lines, Dole Whip, and Mickey ears. But if that’s all you know, you’re missing out on something far more profound, far more traditional—and dare I say—far more magical.

On a recent episode of Unsanctioned, the podcast I co-host with Matt Couch, we had the rare opportunity to sit down with Al Nassar, the Senior Events Manager of Special Events for The Walt Disney Company. And while we covered a lot of ground, one particular tradition stood out: Disneyland’s Candlelight Processional.

If you’ve never been, stop what you’re doing and mark your calendar. This event only happens two days a year—the first Saturday and Sunday of December. That’s it. No repeats. No extended shows. Just one weekend, every year, and it’s unlike anything else Disney does.

“It’s just this super unique, traditional experience… If you haven’t experienced it, you’re missing out,” I said on the show—and I meant it.

The Candlelight Processional is not your average Disney event. It's one of the few things left that hasn't been over-commercialized, over-marketed, or turned into a cheap spectacle. It's sacred. It’s nostalgic. And it’s surprisingly biblical for a company that has increasingly leaned into woke messaging.

Al Nassar shared how important this event is to him personally—not because it’s flashy or lucrative—but because it’s real.

“I always try to do is make magic, like Candlelight,” Al told us. “I’ll always backfill like 200 seats with families that just… had been there since 8 o’clock in the morning just to watch it. That’s where the magic is to me. Just making it like, ‘Wow.’”

And trust me, it is wow.

The Candlelight Processional takes place at Town Square, right at the entrance to Main Street U.S.A. It’s intimate, reverent, and surprisingly countercultural. The centerpiece is the Christmas story—yes, the biblical nativity story—narrated by a celebrity guest, backed by a massive choir holding candles, a live orchestra, and a solemn crowd that isn’t cheering or taking selfies, but actually reflecting.

It’s the kind of thing that makes you believe America isn’t completely lost.

But here’s the catch—and it’s a big one: seats are not for sale. As Al put it bluntly when Matt Couch asked when tickets go on sale:

“They don’t. We don’t sell ‘em… The seats are for invited guests of the company, sponsors, city leaders, and corporate officials.”

So how do you get in? You show up. Early. You camp out, bring your patience, and find a spot in the standing-room-only viewing area. People start lining up hours in advance. Some are there before the park even opens. Why? Because they understand what this event is. They understand the significance.

It’s not a concert. It’s not a parade. It’s something deeper—almost like Disney’s last public confession that Jesus Christ still matters in American culture.

Now let’s be honest—this isn’t what people expect from Disney anymore. This is a company that’s been hijacked in many ways by progressive agendas and social engineering. But Candlelight stands untouched. It’s not modernized. It’s not rewritten. It's the original Christmas story, straight out of Luke Chapter 2.

And that’s probably why Disney doesn’t promote it like they should. It doesn’t fit the current brand—but it fits the soul of Disneyland.

This event dates back to 1958 and was personally important to Walt Disney himself. For a company that now bends over backward to be “inclusive,” it’s fascinating—and, frankly, encouraging—that they still preserve an event centered around the birth of Christ.

But make no mistake, this isn’t something you can just stumble into. If you’re going to go—and I highly recommend you do—you need to start planning now. December will be here before you know it. Flights, hotels, park reservations—it all needs to be lined up early. And while you can’t buy a seat, you can secure a good spot if you’re willing to do what most Americans won’t do anymore: wait, commit, and show up early.

Candlelight isn’t about lights and spectacle—it’s about tradition. It’s about truth. And in a culture that’s forgotten both, this little two-day experience in the heart of Disneyland might just be one of the last places where the true meaning of Christmas still gets center stage.

So yes, it’s June. Yes, it’s summer. But if you care about faith, family, tradition, and you want to see something real this Christmas, mark your calendar for the first weekend of December. Disneyland’s Candlelight Processional might be the most important thing they do all year—and it just might restore your hope that all is not lost.

As Al reminded us, the magic isn’t in the fireworks or the attractions—it’s in those small moments that make people stop and say, “Wow.” And I couldn’t agree more.

