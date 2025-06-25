Trump’s F-Bomb at the White House Shattered the Israel Puppet Lie

Let’s get one thing straight—despite what the conspiracy theorists and antisemitic fringe keep screaming online, Donald J. Trump is not working for Benjamin Netanyahu or some Israeli shadow government. That narrative? It’s pure garbage, and this past week, Trump made that crystal clear.

On my latest episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, I brought in someone who’s actually been in the room where it happens—Col

, a retired Air Force officer who carried nuclear payloads, ran into the burning Pentagon on 9/11, and has spent the last decade getting hammered by both parties for standing up to the corrupt establishment.

We broke down what might be the most critical 72 hours of foreign policy since the Cold War. Trump bombs Iranian nuclear facilities. He brokers a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Both sides break it. Then Trump walks out in front of the White House and lights them both up—dropping an F-bomb on the media and making it clear he’s not taking orders from anyone:

“I'm not happy with Israel...We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the fuck they're doing."

As Col Maness said:

“(Trump’s) response publicly today should tell (Netenyahu) something… that he is not (answering to him). I mean, of all the people in the government right now at that level, he's definitely the one that is not in Bibi or the Israeli government's pocket.”

This is what leadership looks like. Trump didn’t side with Iran. He didn’t blindly side with Israel. He put America first, because that’s the job.

Now here’s the part nobody in the GOP wants to talk about—Col Maness has lived this fight firsthand. Twice he ran for U.S. Senate, and guess who sabotaged him? Not the Democrats… the GOP itself:

“That's why I've had the National Republican Senatorial Committee specifically fight against me from winning a senate election twice.”

“AIPAC wouldn't give me money.”

Why? Because he refused to sell out America’s interests to foreign governments.

And he nailed it when he said:

“I'm also a realism guy and I know that Israel acts in its own interest before it acts in our interest, and I know that we should act in our interest before we act in any ally's interest.”

What we’re seeing now is a leader putting the United States back at the center of American foreign policy, while still pursuing peace and stability. That’s what President Trump just did.

So no, Trump isn’t following orders from Bibi. And no, he’s not controlled by Israel. He just proved it. And the globalists? They’re losing their minds.

If you want the truth the media won’t touch—and if you’re ready to reject the lies being peddled by both the left and the neocons—watch this episode.

Watch the full episode: