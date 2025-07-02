I Was Canceled for Exposing the Truth... and Now We're Coming for Big Tech

After getting canned from a New York ad agency where I was the VP of Operations during the COVID lockdowns—because apparently if you’re not actively working on a campaign as an ad guy, you’re not essential—I had a choice. I could go crawling back into the corporate world, play it safe, and find another job… or I could do what I believe God was calling me to do: speak the truth, no matter the cost.

So I launched Freedom First Network (now rebranded as

) and

. And we didn’t hold back.

The Jeff Dornik Show

We tackled election fraud head-on. We broke down the lies surrounding COVID, the jab, and the entire medical tyranny that was rolled out under the banner of “science.” We gave a platform to voices the mainstream wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole, including

,

,

and more. And sure enough, the hammer came down.

Spotify kicked us off for daring to challenge the 2020 Election results. Not only that, but they went after the podcast hosts we used, demanding we be banned from their platforms too. That’s not just censorship—that’s coordinated blacklisting.

Then Twitter nuked my account entirely. The final straw? I interviewed a black conservative running for Senate who told me, flat-out, that the African-American community was hesitant to take the COVID shot because they remembered the Tuskegee Experiments. You’d think that kind of historical context would be important. But nope—too truthful, too dangerous, too off-narrative.

That’s when it hit me: the system isn’t broken—it’s rigged.

Big Tech isn’t just biased. It’s strategically designed to silence dissent, especially when that dissent exposes their lies. They don’t just want to disagree with you—they want to erase you.

So I took everything I learned from building Freedom First Network, from getting banned, censored, throttled, and blacklisted—and I turned that experience into action.

That’s how Pickax was born.

I wasn’t interested in creating a “safe space for conservatives” or another echo chamber. I wanted to build a battleground—a platform that defends your right to say what needs to be said, to build an audience without corporate interference, to monetize your voice without bowing to woke advertisers or anti-American tech giants.

Just recently, I had the chance to share this entire journey during a powerful episode of If People Only Knew with Anna Matson. We pulled back the curtain on what really goes on behind the scenes—how Big Tech doesn’t just silence voices, but weaponizes algorithms and backdoor policies to erase truth itself. I laid out how being fired during COVID led to launching Freedom First Network, how we got blacklisted for tackling the issues that actually matter—election fraud, medical tyranny, vaccine deception—and how all of it lit the fire that became Pickax. The response was overwhelming. Because people are waking up. They’re hungry for truth, and tired of being told what they’re allowed to think.

We’re live on the web now, the Pickax app launches in August, and we’ve got massive features rolling out that put creators—not algorithms or bots—in the driver’s seat.

This isn’t just about free speech anymore. It’s about digital sovereignty. It's about reclaiming our God-given rights from the same people who lied to us about lockdowns, vaccines, and elections.

They kicked me off their platforms. So I built my own.

Join us. The truth is just getting started.

