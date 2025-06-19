The Cult of Personality Is Destroying the Conservative Movement from Within

Let’s start with a harsh truth: a certain segment of MAGA has devolved into nothing more than celebrity worship and team sport tribalism. We’re not talking about debating ideas or defending principles; we’re talking about identifying with a person—and then sprinting into the arena to protect that person at all costs. That’s the root of the problem, and it’s corrosive to conservative values and constitutional principles alike.

Now, to be clear, I'm not talking about all Trump supporters and voters. I'm talking about some of the most diehard and vocal base that has devolved into an unprincipled group of loyal sycophants. If we want to see Trump win, we've got to break free from this mindset.

Back in the day, the GOP at least pretended to stand for something—limited government, fiscal responsibility, defense of the Bill of Rights. But MAGA turned that into a personality cult. Trump isn’t just a politician for his base—he’s become the adversary of anything that isn’t red, white, and blue, or if you prefer, blonde and billionaire. And let’s call it what it is: worship of wealth, fame, and spectacle, not devotion to principle.

Take Elon Musk. Up until recently, he was a hero to the right—anti–Big Tech, champion of free speech, the man who buys Twitter to blow back against Silicon Valley censorship. Now he dares to criticize Dear Leader (Trump), and suddenly he’s the enemy. Folks whose livelihoods depend on government contracts, like Musk, get accused of “shilling for the government.” If Hunter Biden said it, they’d mock him—but Musk says something the slightest bit critical of Trump, and it’s treason by tweet.

Let me take you behind the scenes: did you know that behind every Trump-Musk tweet spat lies a history of federal investigations and subpoenas? SpaceX’s recent federal contract showdown isn’t just business—it’s leverage politics. When a billionaire dares to buck the MAGA narrative, you don’t just counter his words—you use the administrative state to punish him. Welcome to weaponized loyalty.

It’s worth pointing out the sheer irony: MAGA saved Trump from the establishment in 2016. They screamed, “Drain the swamp! Break the system!” Fast-forward eight years, and they’re now railing against Elon Musk for not genuflecting. They call Trump anti-establishment, then defend him while he is the establishment. Six months ago, MAGA was anti-government. Now they're defending every move Trump makes with the same bureaucracies they once decried.

Obscure fact #47: In May 2024, internal Trump campaign memos surfaced—revealing coordination with defense contractors to set policy talking points around national security. Meanwhile, MAGA foot soldiers cheer on “patriotic public–private partnerships” even as they rail against “Biden’s Deep State.” It’s an old trick: repackage privatized national power as rugged American capitalism, while demonizing any rival who dares challenge the narrative. Consistency? Who needs it.

As Sam aptly noted, the cult of Trump has its foot soldiers: the Catturds, the aplomb-filled Gunther Eaglemans, and whatever flavor-of-the-month hero the machine inflames. These folks will defend anything Trump says—no matter how contradictory, lawless, or elite-connected—because he said it. That’s the big reveal: facts don’t matter. Substance doesn’t matter. Loyalty does—at all costs.

Remember Kennedy Jr.’s platform? Born out of a fierce independent streak, a crusade against pharma influence in government, a call for transparency. MAGA cheered on then—until RFK Jr. stepped outside their lane. Suddenly you saw the same headlines: “Sellout,” “Deep State operative,” “Not a real conservative.” The same forces that defend Trump’s government entanglements turn on anyone who tries to push power away from centralized dictates—even if their message champions constitutional transparency.

This isn’t just an internal inconsistency—it’s a weapon. MAGA rallies, email blasts, “free speech” social platforms: all designed to funnel loyalty into a centralized media machine. Feed the beast enough clicks, and you control the narrative. Speak out, and you get excommunicated—or worse. We’ve seen it in dangerous detail: blacklisting, de-platforming, and even threatening children of critics. That’s how this game evolves. The “us versus them” venom seems moderate—until it starts inflicting real damage.

Here’s what the MAGA faithful need to hear: stop treating Trump like a deity. This country risks turning into a monarchy hiding behind populism. Your loyalty should be to the Constitution, not to whoever occupies the Oval Office. Celebrate deregulation and religious liberty, yes—but don’t swallow the corporate hand you once spat out.

Re-frame your patriotism. RFK Jr. and Trump both talk about breaking up the media–industrial complex, ending government overreach, reforming the surveillance state. But you can't cherry‑pick personalities. Either you want limited government and real individual liberty, or you want the spectacle. MAGA picked the spectacle. It’s time to pivot—because the only shots worth firing are the ones that dismantle the swamp, not fill it with you-vs‑them theatrics.

Bottom line: You want true MAGA? It’s not about a man. It’s not about celebrities or billionaires. It’s about relentless commitment to principle—God‑given rights, constitutional limits, and accountability for everyone. Otherwise you’re just cheering for whoever can throw the flashiest tweet. And that’s not American. That’s just another sub‑show in the circus.

