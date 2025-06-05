Americans Traded Critical Thinking for Clickbait While Big Tech Quietly Took Over Their Minds

There’s a dangerous trend happening in America right now, and no, it’s not just in the White House or the pulpit. It’s in your pocket. It’s in your hand. It’s in your home. I’m talking about Big Tech—those tyrannical, unelected overlords that have more power over your life than Congress ever should. The truth is, we’re living under digital tyranny, and it’s time for a revolution.

I recently had a conversation with Tim Tapp on his show Tapp Into the Truth, and it hit me like a freight train—Americans aren’t asking the important questions anymore. We’ve traded wisdom for wokeness and traded critical thinking for clickbait. Instead of contemplating the meaning of life, we’re chasing the next political win like rats on a wheel. And while we're distracted with the circus, Big Tech is tightening its grip.

The good news? There’s a way out. There’s an actual solution. It’s called Pickax—a new social media platform I’ve built from the ground up. Not with Silicon Valley money. Not with government strings attached. But with a mission: to declare independence from Big Tech once and for all.

We’re not playing their game. We’re building a whole new one.

The app’s launching soon, and we’ve got major influencers, companies, and organizations who are ready to make the jump. Why? Because they’re sick and tired of the censorship, the data harvesting, the manipulation, and the ideological silencing. They’re ready for freedom. And so are you.

Let me be blunt—this isn’t just about social media. This is about the soul of the nation. This is about waking up a generation that’s been lulled to sleep by TikTok trends and Twitter threads. It’s about creating a space where you can speak truth, live free, and actually think again.

So here’s the challenge: Are you going to keep feeding the beast, or are you ready to break free? Are you going to keep pretending that the same platforms that silence you care about your voice? Or are you ready to be part of the revolution?

Sign up at Pickax.com. Be ready. Because once we launch our app, there’s going to be a digital exodus like nothing you’ve ever seen before. The tide is turning, and it starts with us.

Declare your independence.

Watch my full interview on Tapp Into the Truth: