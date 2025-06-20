You Won’t Believe What Happened When the Savannah Bananas Took Over Disneyland

There’s a time for hard-hitting political commentary, and trust me, Matt Couch and I aren’t going soft. But there’s also a time to breathe, laugh, and remember why we fight so hard for truth and freedom in the first place—so we can enjoy the good, the beautiful, and yes, even the downright silly. That’s what our latest episode of Unsanctioned was all about.

We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Al Nassar, the Senior Director of Special Events at The Walt Disney Company. Now, I know what you’re thinking—Disney? From the guys who hammer Big Tech and corporate capture every week? Yeah, but this wasn’t about politics. It was about fun, creativity, and, frankly, something we could all use a little more of: joy.

Al joined us fresh off organizing one of the most electrifying events Disneyland has seen in a long time—the arrival of the Savannah Bananas. If you haven’t heard of them, think Harlem Globetrotters meets baseball. These guys are turning America’s pastime into a high-energy, interactive comedy show with heart.

“This is brilliant,” Al told us during the interview. “This is the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. That's what this is.” You could hear the excitement in his voice. As an entrepreneur, even he was caught off guard. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God. What a great idea.’”

What struck us wasn’t just the concept—it was the experience. Al didn’t hold back about how most high-profile events can be a logistical nightmare. “Sometimes people come, we'd do things like this, and I'm like, ‘Oh, my God. They're a pain in the ass. I can't wait 'til this ends.’ But they were so nice.”

And it showed. The whole hub of Disneyland—yes, in front of the castle—was packed. Screaming fans. Autographs. Selfies. Kids laughing. Parents smiling. Cast members genuinely enjoying their jobs. “You’re blessed when it’s a positive win-win all the way around,” Al said. And you know what? He’s right.

This episode was a reminder that we don’t need to live in outrage every day. Sometimes, the most patriotic thing we can do is celebrate creativity, laughter, and shared human connection. These moments matter. They give us the fuel to keep fighting for our nation’s soul.

Matt and I will always bring you the truth, expose corruption, and call out hypocrisy. But with Unsanctioned, we’re also committed to showing the good—because it’s still out there. And if a bunch of dancing baseball players can turn Disneyland into a place of unfiltered joy, then maybe there’s still hope.

So go watch the episode. You’ll laugh. You’ll smile. And you might just start believing in fun again.

Stay tuned. The fight continues—but so does the celebration.

If a bunch of dancing baseball players can remind us of the joy we’re fighting for, imagine what happens when we finally expose the systems stealing it. That’s exactly what I tackle in my upcoming book Following the Leader. It’s time to break free. Pre-order now.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: