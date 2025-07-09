Matt Couch: Americans Will Be Wearing Burkas If We Don’t Win in 2028

It’s hard to deny that we’re staring down the barrel of a globalist-controlled future, with America hanging on by a thread. The Deep State isn't just real—it’s actively operating out in the open. You don’t need a tinfoil hat to see it; just open your eyes and connect the dots. During our latest episode of Unsanctioned, Matt Couch hit the nail on the head referencing the 1998 film Enemy of the State: “Way ahead of its time.” It was prophetic—predicting the very surveillance state we now live under, where intelligence agencies operate with zero accountability.

We’ve got 42 months. That’s it. Either we course correct now, or America as we know it is gone. As Matt bluntly put it, “If Vance or Rubio doesn't win the presidency in '28, there's gonna be a lot of Americans wearing burkas by 2035.” Look around. Look at Europe. Look at the cultural and demographic shifts being forced on nations that surrender sovereignty under the guise of global cooperation.

But this moment in history isn’t just about the next election. It’s about the identity of the conservative movement post-Trump. I said this during the show and I’ll repeat it here: This is Trump’s last term. There is no Trump 2028. The question isn't just who picks up the torch—but what we stand for. What’s our worldview? What are our non-negotiable platform principles?

Too many conservatives have built their identity around a man instead of a mission. Don’t get me wrong—I was one of the earliest Trump supporters. Back in 2012, I wanted him to run. His escalator speech in 2015 finally articulated what many of us had been screaming into the void for years: America First, secure borders, end the endless wars, and restore national sovereignty. But once Trump exits stage left, we’ve got to ask ourselves: do we carry forward the principles or collapse into chaos and infighting?

We’ve already got that civil war brewing inside the GOP. Neocon remnants, libertarian purists, and post-Trump populists are all battling for control. The only way to prevent a total meltdown is to start having real, unfiltered conversations now—not in the heat of primary season when it's too late.

One of the clearest reforms we could implement? Force Congress to pass single-issue bills. One at a time. No more omnibus monstrosities where they hide a trillion dollars in pork spending inside a "veterans care" bill. If Trump came out tomorrow and said, “I’m only signing clean, single-subject bills moving forward,” it would force transparency and gut half the corruption overnight.

And transparency is exactly what Matt and I believe is missing in the halls of Congress. “We live in the technology age… How about bringing the cameras in?” Matt said. “You sons of bitches… You work for us, not the other way around.” He’s right. These aren’t “leaders.” They’re elected servants. Start acting like it.

We need cameras not just in chambers, but in cloakrooms—those backdoor meeting places where real decisions get made. Let the American people watch what their so-called representatives are actually saying when they think the cameras are off. Imagine if C-SPAN offered a live stream and Americans could vote on each bill online—and then the results were displayed right in those cloakrooms for every politician to see. As I suggested on air, that would force them to ask, “Do I really want to go against my own voters here?”

We have the tools. We have the platforms. We have the manpower. What we lack is the political will. And let’s be honest—it’s not just the Democrats selling us out. Half the GOP is owned by corporate interests, foreign lobbyists, and globalist billionaires. They don’t want America First—they want America For Sale.

If we’re serious about preserving our God-given rights, we’ve got to stop playing defense and start going on the offensive. Reform the legislative process. Break up the intelligence community’s chokehold. Hold the media-industrial complex accountable. And above all—stop blindly following any leader.

We don’t need kings. We need patriots. Grounded in principle. Rooted in truth. Relentless in action.

Because if we don’t get this right in the next 42 months, Matt’s warning won’t be a dystopian prediction—it’ll be our new reality.

Ready to take your emergency preparedness to the next level? Prepper All‑Naturals offers chef-quality, freeze‑dried beef steak—sous‑vide cooked, packed with 24 g of protein per serving, and designed for a 10‑year shelf life (up to 25 years with ideal storage). Use code JEFF at checkout at MaverickBeef.com to get 15% off your purchase and secure a reliable, delicious source of survival fuel. Don’t wait—stock up now and ensure your pantry is packed with premium, long‑lasting nourishment.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: