The Real Smoking Gun of 2020 Election Exists... and We’re Not Allowed to Mention It

There are moments in history when truth gets so dangerous, so radioactive, that simply speaking it out loud can destroy you. That’s the America we live in right now. On a recent episode of The

…which I had the honor of guest-hosting… we cracked open one of those truths. And the reality is so raw, so damning, that even my guest, Rachel Alexander, wouldn’t say it outright. Not because it’s false. But because it’s

.

Showtoo true

Rachel isn’t just another pundit throwing darts at a wall. She’s a former elections attorney for Maricopa County and a seasoned journalist who's been tracking election fraud like a bloodhound. And she made it abundantly clear… she’s seen the full playbook. “Extensively now for several years, I've seen all the different ways they do it,” she said. “And I do believe, I do believe there is one smoking gun, um, in one of the states.”

But here’s the twist: we can’t even talk about the truth anymore. “The irony is the one real smoking gun of the 2020 election, we… nobody can talk about,” Rachel admitted. “The one person who... pointed this out publicly, um, got sued and, uh, lost, um, a verdict of millions and millions of dollars.”

This is the real threat to democracy… not mean tweets, not January 6th, not misinformation… but the institutionalized, judicially enforced silencing of inconvenient truth. We’ve entered a time when the Constitution is a speed bump to the regime, not the foundation of our republic.

Let’s just get something straight: we were promised justice. We were promised the Epstein client list, the Fauci files, the January 6th tapes, and the real investigation into the 2020 election. “Day number one, we're gonna do X, Y, and Z,” I reminded listeners. “And it feels like now we're getting kind of gaslit.”

This is intentional. It's not incompetence. It’s not just delay. It’s not just corruption. It’s a coordinated psychological operation to make you forget and give up. They stall. They drag it out. And then they pivot with a shrug: “Just let it go. That’s in the past. Stop worrying about it.”

No. We’re not letting it go.

From Arizona’s magically appearing ballots to Fulton County’s surveillance tapes mysteriously getting “wiped,” we’ve seen enough to know something doesn’t add up. Rachel confirmed what many of us already knew in our gut: the establishment has its hands in every lever of power… media, courts, tech, and yes, even lawfare.

The truth is, this system doesn’t just want your silence. It wants your surrender. They don’t just censor your speech. They censor your thoughts. And in Rachel’s case, even a vague hint about that “one state” on X is treated like she’s committing treason.

So, why tune in to this episode? Because it’s one of the last places you’ll hear the kind of truth that actually makes the regime sweat. Because you need to know what they’re not telling you. And because this fight isn’t over… not by a long shot.

When the system’s rigged against you… whether it’s elections, justice, or even healthcare… you’ve got to find alternatives that actually put people first. That’s why I trust ShareRight, a Christian healthshare that rejects Big Pharma control and corporate greed. It’s time we stop funding the beast and start supporting solutions that reflect our values. Get your FREE quote today and see how much you can save!

Watch the full episode of The Shannon Joy Show: