Big Tech’s Dirty Trick: Speak Freely as Long as No One Hears You

In 1776, our Founding Fathers declared independence, not just from a tyrant across the ocean, but from the very idea that elites could dictate what we say, think, or believe. Fast-forward to today, and Silicon Valley has crowned itself the new king. They dress it up with nice-sounding phrases like “community standards” and “content moderation,” but let’s call it what it really is... digital tyranny.

On the CEO Wisdom Podcast with Charles Cormier, I laid it out plainly: platforms like X and Facebook are not champions of free speech. They’re gatekeepers. X has even adopted the Orwellian slogan: “Freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.” And that phrase alone should terrify every American who gives a rip about the First Amendment.

Let’s be clear... if you say something that’s legal, something that doesn't threaten or dox someone, you should have every right not only to say it, but to be heard. If you’ve built a following, you’ve earned that. It’s not for some faceless algorithm to decide your audience shouldn’t hear from you because your views don’t fit the mainstream narrative. That’s exactly why I built Pickax... a platform where speech is truly free, where we don't throttle your voice just because it ruffles feathers or challenges Big Pharma, Big Tech, or Big Government.

Take my own experience. I interviewed a Black conservative Senate candidate about why the African American community is hesitant to get the COVID jab. He cited the Tuskegee experiments... a real, historical atrocity where the U.S. government infected Black men with syphilis and never treated them, just to see what would happen. It’s no conspiracy theory. It’s documented history.

But Twitter under Jack Dorsey? That was enough to get me permanently banned for “promoting vaccine hesitancy.” I didn’t spread fake news. I asked a question. I gave a platform to someone from the Black community expressing a valid concern. That’s it.

Now under Elon Musk, we’re not seeing as many outright bans—but don’t be fooled. The censorship hasn’t stopped; it’s just gotten sneakier. It’s algorithmic warfare now. If you’re not parroting MAGA or DNC talking points, your posts get buried. You’re not banned... you’re shadowbanned. You disappear without warning, without recourse. It’s still tyranny... just with a prettier face.

And let’s talk about Charles’ experience—banned off LinkedIn 7 to 10 times just for “posting too much” and speaking his version of truth. That’s how weak the establishment has become. They don’t even pretend to care about actual harm anymore. Just hurt feelings and “wrongthink.”

But here's the kicker... this isn’t just about social media. This is about the spiritual war we’re in. It’s about truth versus deception, freedom versus control, light versus darkness. The Bible is clear... truth sets you free. Lies enslave. And the entire censorship regime, from Big Tech to the woke Left to corporate media, is built on a web of lies designed to control, pacify, and distract.

Pickax is my answer to that. Not a “safe space,” but a real space... where you can speak freely, be heard clearly, and push back against the narrative without fear of being erased. It’s not just a business. It’s a battleground. And I’m calling every freedom-loving, truth-telling American to join this fight.

Because if we don’t control the means of communication, we’ve already lost the war for hearts and minds.

Watch my full interivew on the CEO Wisdom Podcast: