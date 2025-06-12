We're Resurrecting Free Speech with Pickax after Big Tech Killed It

Let’s rewind the clock. We’ve spent over a decade watching Big Tech giants metastasize into Orwellian overlords... silencing dissent, promoting degeneracy, and treating the Constitution like toilet paper. From shadowbanning pastors to nuking accounts of doctors questioning the jab, we all knew something had to give. For me, it was personal. I wasn’t just canceled... I was targeted. Censored, suppressed, digitally erased. So I did what any free man with a spine and a vision would do: I built Pickax.

That’s what Sam Chaney and I unpacked on @weaponizednews ... let me just say, if you haven’t listened to that interview yet, you’re missing out on one of the most unfiltered truth bombs dropped this year.

Let’s cut through the nonsense: Pickax isn’t just another “free speech” platform. It’s a digital declaration of independence. No corporate strings. No algorithmic overlords. No nudity, no porn, no perverse incentives to turn your daughters into OnlyFans content. This is social media for those who still believe in decency and truth—not for those hypnotized by TikTok’s latest degenerative trend.

And no, I won’t censor you for criticizing Trump. I’ve got my own issues with him... especially his refusal to fully break from the pharmaceutical industrial complex during his presidency. But now that RFK Jr. is in the picture, working with Trump, we’ve got a real shot to dismantle the deep state and return power to the people. That’s what matters now. We need unity—real unity—around truth, not personalities.

Pickax was built with one mission: to put the megaphone back in the hands of you, the people. On Big Tech, if your views don’t align with the globalist narrative? You’re either banned, throttled, or drowned in soft-core porn and propaganda. Just scroll X or Facebook for five minutes and you’ll see half-naked girls doing viral dances while real news gets buried, as Sam Chaney pointed out during our conversation. That’s not an accident. That’s digital MK Ultra.

We don’t play that game at Pickax. We’ve got freedom of speech and freedom of reach. If you earn an audience, they’ll see your posts. No shadowbanning. No engagement suppression. No algorithmic manipulation. We’re not just talking the talk—we’re coding the code.

Right now, Pickax is still in pre-launch, with a few thousand early adopters already onboard. It’s all been organic... no bots, no hype machine. Just patriots finding each other in a sea of censorship. But come August? We go live with our official app. And on July 4th—America’s birthday—I’m announcing the full launch details. Fireworks are coming, both literal and digital.

And let me give you a glimpse of the bigger picture: Pickax isn’t just a social platform. It’s an ecosystem. Integration with Rumble lets creators embed videos directly into the feed. An upcoming email newsletter feature gives you Substack-style direct communication with your subscribers—except you can earn money even on free content. That’s right. We don’t punish you for giving away truth. We reward it.

Because here’s the dirty little secret no one talks about: Big Tech and Big Pharma are just two heads of the same snake. They work hand-in-glove to push fear, control, and obedience. The jab wasn’t about health... it was about submission. The censorship wasn’t about “misinformation”... it was about silencing anyone who could derail their narrative.

Pickax is part of the resistance. Not in a LARP-y cosplay way. In a real, take-back-the-narrative, build-our-own-systems kind of way. This is what America needs. A digital battlefield that’s not controlled by our enemies.

And to those who say it’s too late? That we’ve lost the culture war? Let me remind you: this country was founded by rebels who stared down the most powerful empire on earth... and won. Not by playing nice. Not by staying silent. But by picking up their tools... their pickaxes... and going to work.

The question is: Will you join us?

Watch my full interview on Weaponized News: