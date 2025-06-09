Pickax Is What Happens When You Stop Asking Permission to Speak Freely

Let’s stop pretending we’re playing the same game as everyone else. Pickax wasn’t built to coddle conservatives or to win over the woke mob. It was built because the Constitution still matters. Because freedom of speech is not optional—it’s essential. And because someone needed to draw a line in the sand.

I said it straight on the CEO Wisdom Podcast with

: we’re not chasing MAGA diehards or pandering to the far-left. We’re not here to build a tribal echo chamber. What we

doing is creating a platform where the center-left, center-right, and independent thinkers can finally have the conversations Big Tech won’t allow. You know—conversations about vaccines, Big Pharma, our poisoned food supply, chemtrails, UFOs, and yes, even Bigfoot. (And if you know my family history, you know we don’t joke about that.)

are

Pickax is the home for the silenced. Not because we targeted them, but because we didn’t reject them. Unlike Twitter (or whatever Elon’s calling it now), Facebook, and YouTube, we’re not slapping warning labels on your opinions. We’re not shadowbanning you for challenging the narrative. And we’re sure as heck not going to throttle your reach because you dared to mention VAERS data or question the CDC.

We’re seeing a wave of people joining—many from the anti-vax community—not because we marketed to them, but because we didn’t censor them. And let’s be real: these are the folks who’ve been hurt the most by Silicon Valley’s thought police. They’ve been deplatformed, demonetized, and dehumanized. Pickax offers them something revolutionary: a voice.

Pickax isn’t about pandering to the mob or bending the knee to tech tyrants. It’s about restoring your God-given rights. It’s about tearing down the gatekeepers who decide what you’re allowed to think. And it’s about giving Americans back control over their voice, their audience, and their message.

This isn’t just a platform. It’s a mission. It’s a movement. And if you’ve ever felt silenced, shadowbanned, or shoved aside… welcome home.

The system fears people who think. Let’s give them something to be afraid of.

