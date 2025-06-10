AI, Big Tech, and the Human Disposal Plan... Are We Really This Blind?

History will judge us by what we allow today.

During my latest episode of Unsanctioned, I sat down with political and market researcher Anna Matson... one of the sharpest independent minds out there, and a relentless truth-teller who doesn’t let party affiliation get in the way of accountability. Our conversation turned into something both eye-opening and downright chilling, especially when it came to the topic of artificial intelligence.

Anna brought up Elon Musk’s infamous prediction... that AI, once fully realized, will likely view human beings as inefficient polluters and decide we’re the waste product of this planet. Not exactly a comforting thought, but it’s even more disturbing when you realize this warning is coming from the very man spearheading AI’s development. Musk’s cognitive dissonance should be a red flag to every free-thinking American.

Yet while Elon’s warning should have sparked a national debate on existential risk, instead our so-called “leaders” are doing the exact opposite of what any sane civilization would do. As I pointed out on the show, we’ve now got the ironically named “Big Beautiful Bill” being pushed through that seeks to ban all AI regulations. That’s right... ban them. As in, hands-off, let Big Tech do whatever it wants. Nothing to see here, just a small group of unelected oligarchs deciding the fate of human labor, privacy, and possibly humanity itself.

Let’s connect the dots: J.D. Vance is business partners with Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel funds startups like Palantir, which is in bed with intelligence agencies. Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos, Altman... all of them are linked to this web. Throw in DARPA’s Stargate program, and you’ve got a Frankenstein monster of private power and government complicity. This is techno-fascism disguised as innovation.

And what’s their vision for America? Replace human beings in the workforce within the next decade. Make us obsolete. Call it "efficiency," but let’s be honest... it’s about control. If you control the labor force, the data, and the currency (hello, digital dollar), then you control the people.

And yet, somehow, many conservatives are cheering this on because it’s being sold with free market language. Don’t be fooled. This is corporate capture on steroids.

If we allow this agenda to march forward unchallenged, we’re not just risking our jobs. We’re risking our God-given dignity as human beings made in the image of God. AI doesn’t recognize that. Silicon Valley doesn’t care about that. And clearly, our government (bought and paid for by the very people profiting from AI) has no intention of protecting us.

The time to push back is now. We need strict regulations, total transparency, and a complete separation between tech monopolies and government power. And more importantly, we need to stop outsourcing our discernment to the very billionaires who profit off our extinction.

They’re not just replacing your job... they’re replacing you.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: