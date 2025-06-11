Naomi Wolf Warns RFK Jr, Tulsi, Kash: Speak Now or Be Owned by the Deep State

Let’s stop pretending we’re not in a war. Because we are... politically, spiritually, culturally. And in war, silence is surrender. That’s the blunt truth

brought to

in our latest episode. If you’re still waiting for the white hats, still trusting the plan, still “watching the movie”… you’re part of the problem.

Unsanctioned

Naomi doesn’t mince words. She’s watched the totalitarian creep firsthand. Her deep dives into the Pfizer documents—the same documents the FDA wanted hidden for 75 years—exposed undeniable crimes against humanity. And in our conversation, she made it clear: if we don’t stand up now, we may not have the freedom to do so later.

“It’s so girly... like, oh, there must be, you know, scary things happening up there. Yes, there are scary things happening up there, you naive babies, you know? Like, get a grip.”

This is the kind of no-nonsense attitude we need. Leaders who recognize that the halls of power aren’t filled with benevolent caretakers... they’re overrun with corrupt globalists, compromised politicians, and unelected bureaucrats who answer to Big Pharma and BlackRock, not you and me.

I made it clear during our chat: “If you’re being blackmailed... the best thing you guys can do is actually come together and then come out publicly and expose it. Because otherwise they’re going to control you. They’re never going to let up.”

Let that sink in. If RFK Jr., Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, or anyone in this new freedom-fighting administration is under pressure—whether through threats, surveillance, or blackmail—the solution isn’t quiet compliance. It’s exposure. Transparency is protection. Truth-telling is resistance. Otherwise, the enemy holds all the cards.

Naomi echoed that urgency: “People tend not to realize the power they have as just people in a community.”

She’s right. We the People have been gaslit into thinking we’re powerless. But we’re not. In fact, we have more tools today than ever before. One of the most powerful? Legislation. That’s the front lines of this war. Naomi brought up BillCam and Legisector that let you track bills, stop tyrannical laws in their tracks, and publicly support the ones that protect our freedoms.

And yes, there are real legislative wins on the horizon. Bills to ban mRNA in our food. To repeal the PREP Act that’s shielded Big Pharma from liability. But if we’re not backing these efforts, the swamp wins. Simple as that.

That’s why Naomi highlighted Pickax—the social platform I founded to end censorship and return the power to the people: “You should definitely write your own op-eds and publish them. It's really easy to do that now. You have Pickax, which is a fantastic platform to share your thoughts. It's uncensored, it's not shadow-banned. So you can build a community on Pickax and influence other people.”

Big Tech is part of the machine that suppresses truth and enforces the narrative. If you’re still on X, YouTube, or Facebook thinking you’re going to change the world—good luck. You’re shadowbanned and muzzled before you hit “post.”

So what do we do?

Naomi laid it out with precision:

Sign the letters on Americans for Health Freedom. Let the White House and HHS know we’re watching. Use platforms like BillCam to track and influence legislation. Publish op-eds on Pickax and use it to build uncensored communities of resistance. Meet with your state legislators—especially Republicans who still have a backbone. Call out the weaklings who keep saying “trust the plan.” Enough. The Founders didn’t trust a plan—they made one.

We are at a crossroads. The globalist class wants your kids vaxxed, your speech controlled, your food modified, and your rights erased. And they’re not shy about it anymore.

So we’ve got two choices: keep playing defense. Or go on the offensive.

Watch the episode. Share it. Then do something. Because this isn’t just about politics. It’s about survival—for us and for the next generation.

Watch the full episode now on Rumble, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. And join the resistance on Pickax.

Let’s stop sugarcoating it—your dollar is dying. The same corrupt globalist regime Naomi Wolf and I just exposed? They’re deliberately collapsing the economy, printing fiat like confetti while consolidating power into the hands of the few. And you’re supposed to just sit there and “trust the plan”? No. It’s time to be smart, take control, and protect your wealth. That’s why I’m urging you to get the FREE Gold & Silver Guide from My Gold Guy. This isn’t about investing—it’s about survival.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: