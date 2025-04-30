Why Pickax Might Be the Last Platform That Actually Lets You Speak Freely

Let’s get one thing straight: the days of begging Big Tech for crumbs of exposure are over. If you’re still clinging to Facebook’s “community standards” or Twitter’s (sorry—X’s) illusion of free speech, you’re playing a rigged game. You don’t own your platform. You don’t even own your audience. They do.

That’s why my recent conversation on Practical Pudge is so critical—not just for creators, but for every single person who values free speech, independence, and truth. We didn’t just talk about a new social media platform. We talked about taking a sledgehammer to the algorithmic chains Big Tech has locked us into. And yeah, it got controversial.

“If you want to promote something or you're trying to... about a sale or promotion, or whatever it is, you can send out the email direct to your following and then they're going to get that,” I explained during the interview. “That’s something you're not getting on these other [platforms].”

Let that sink in. On Pickax, you own your audience. You don’t need Zuck’s permission to reach your followers. There’s no algorithmic overlord deciding whether your message is “relevant” enough to be shown.

But let’s not kid ourselves. The average user’s attention span has been hijacked by digital crack—engineered feeds showing what they think you should see. Uncle Pudge brought this up himself: “I think it's valuable to have an algorithm that helps me see more things that I like and less things that I don't like... but I definitely wanna stay aware of [family]... I wanna see more posts from Crowder or Russell Brand...”

And he’s right. People want control without chaos. So we built it.

Here’s how it works:

“You'd have your primary news feed... just people that you are following,” I broke it down. “That’s going to be chronological, but with the twist that when there’s engagement... it’ll populate back up to the top.” You get what you signed up for. No interference. No manipulation.

But that’s just the surface. For those wanting curated content—without the censorship—we built a separate trending tab. “We've got trending for trending posts... trending articles... delineated into different topics and themes...” And yes, the algorithm only shows what’s getting real traction—not what’s being force-fed by corporate advertisers or woke mobs.

Pickax is the antidote to algorithmic slavery.

And that’s exactly why it’s dangerous. Dangerous to the establishment. Dangerous to Google. Dangerous to every digital gatekeeper who profits off your data while silencing your voice.

Let’s stop pretending we’re free when we’re living in a digital prison. The Constitution guarantees freedom of speech—not freedom of reach decided by some Silicon Valley intern with pronouns in their bio. Pickax returns that power to the people.

So if you’re tired of censorship, fed up with being shadowbanned, and ready to take back your voice, you need to listen to this interview. It’s not just a conversation. It’s a revolution.

Watch the full interview on Practical Pudge. Then, get off the plantation and join the fight at Pickax.com. Because if we don’t build our own platforms, we don’t deserve to be heard.

Tired of the globalist agenda pushing lab-grown "meat" and insect protein? Stand up for your health and freedom with Prepper All-Naturals' premium freeze-dried beef—100% natural, no mRNA jabs, and a 25-year shelf life. Use code JEFF at checkout for 25% off and secure your supply before beef prices skyrocket.

Watch my full interview on Practical Pudge: