America’s founding was rooted in a distrust of centralized power. It’s why our Founding Fathers gave us checks and balances, a Constitution that limits government, and the radical idea that our rights come from God, not from the state. Fast forward to 2025, and we’re watching a dangerous fusion between artificial intelligence and government bureaucracy unfold before our eyes… all under the watch of Elon Musk and Doge.

And I said it out loud on Mission for Freedom with

. We weren’t holding anything back. This interview wasn’t just a podcast—it was a declaration of war on the technocratic dystopia being ushered in under the guise of “efficiency.”

Miriam called it what it is: “You're talking about who's going to sustain and take on the liability... this makes no business sense whatsoever.” And she’s right. We’ve outsourced our national budget to foreign debt while pretending we’re saving money by replacing bureaucrats with AI. That’s not reform. That’s a hostile takeover.

Let me make one thing clear: I like Elon. The man’s a genius. But liking someone doesn’t mean blind loyalty. As I said in the interview, “I like Elon Musk, but I don't trust him because I don't trust his worldview.” And that worldview is being coded into AI that’s now being used to define who’s “mission critical” in our government. When AI can decide what’s “critical,” what’s stopping it from deciding what’s “truth”?

Sound extreme? It’s not. I laid it out: “You can't prosecute an artificial intelligence. You can't throw it in prison. You can't fire it. What recourse do you have?” This is how tyranny gets a 21st-century reboot—with no fingerprints and no one to hold accountable.

Remember what Elon once said himself: “With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon.” So why, now, are we giving that demon the keys to the Department of Justice, the IRS, and who knows what else?

And let’s not forget—Elon isn’t the only player here. The Trump administration, as I exposed in the op-ed and discussed with Miriam, just stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Sam Altman and Larry Ellison to launch “Stargate,” a project that merges AI and mRNA technology. Read that again. We’re combining the same synthetic tech that wrecked lives during COVID with the most powerful machine learning tools on the planet.

If you’re not concerned yet, you’re not paying attention.

What’s happening isn’t about “convenience.” It’s about control. AI doesn't have a moral compass. And the people programming it don’t fear God. That’s the problem. I told Miriam, “AI is programmable. It’s not neutral. And we’re trusting the government to keep it unbiased? Give me a break.”

And here’s the kicker: even the good Doge is doing—rooting out government waste—is being nullified by the Uniparty swamp with continuing resolutions that re-fund the very fraud Elon exposed. That’s not reform. That’s theater. And we called it out.

Miriam said it best: “What Elon's doing is great... if it does indeed save us money.” But guess what? It doesn’t, if Congress turns around and funds the waste again. That's why I said in the interview, “Why have Doge go expose the fraud if you're just going to continue the resolution to keep funding it?”

It’s time to choose. Will we embrace centralized AI control because it’s marketed as “conservative efficiency”? Or will we return to our roots—faith in God, constitutional rights, and human sovereignty?

Here’s your call to action: Stop feeding the beast. Leave the platforms that are harvesting your data. Join Pickax. Read the Newsweek op-ed. Share this interview. And for the love of God, wake up to what’s happening before it’s too late.

The revolution begins with truth—and we just spoke it.

If you're still using Big Tech, you're the product. Pickax isn’t just an alternative—it’s a revolt against digital tyranny. While the elites build AI to control you, we’re building tech to empower you. Get off their platforms. Take back your voice. Join Pickax before it's too late.