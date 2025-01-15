The Truth About Being Human That Society Doesn’t Want You to Know

What does it mean to be human?

In my recent interview on Rethink with Sahar, we dove into one of the most controversial and fundamental questions of our existence. Sahar asked me about the essence of being human, and my answer was simple, but it’s bound to ruffle some feathers.

Being human is not just about existing—it’s about thinking critically, finding purpose, and striving for something beyond ourselves. It’s about wrestling with the struggles, finding victory in the overcoming, and pursuing a moral code that’s anchored in something eternal. For me, that’s rooted in my faith as a Christian. It’s about following Christ and living by biblical principles, which, frankly, flies in the face of the moral relativism and secularism that have overtaken our culture.

But here’s the twist: Sahar posed a thought-provoking metaphor. If you sit with your back toward the sun, the sun will still rise. Does that mean the dawn is inevitable, regardless of our participation? And if that dawn could bring something destructive, can we stop it?

This isn’t just philosophical—it’s the defining question of our time. Are we going to passively sit by while a "new dawn" of cultural and spiritual decay takes hold? Or will we rise, like humans were made to, and shape the future into something good and true?

This clip from my conversation with Sahar will challenge everything you’ve been told about what it means to live a purposeful life in today’s society. If you’re tired of shallow platitudes and want to dive deep into what it means to be a rational, moral, and purposeful human being, you need to watch this.

Watch the full interview and join the conversation.

This isn’t about agreeing or disagreeing—it’s about reclaiming what it truly means to be human.

Your voice matters, your actions matter. Let’s stop the dawn that threatens to destroy us and start shaping one that aligns with truth.

