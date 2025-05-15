The Gospel of Transhumanism Leads Straight to Hell

What if I told you that the real battle for humanity isn’t between left and right—but between man and machine, between the God of the Bible and the false gospel of the technocratic elite? That’s not hyperbole. That’s exactly what came to light during the Humanity First Summit hosted by Pickax, where I had the privilege of moderating a powerhouse panel with

Let’s stop pretending this is just about innovation or “progress.” Alex Newman hit the nail on the head: “The problem is when you bring in the fascistic element here, which is the government partnership.” This isn’t capitalism. It’s corporatism. It’s fascism with a digital face and a smiling mask. And the endgame isn’t convenience—it’s control.

AI isn't here to help you. It's here to replace you, monitor you, manipulate you. The elites aren’t building tools—they’re building chains. Newman didn’t mince words: “These people are absolutely insane… bat poop crazy, okay? This stuff is absolutely bonkers.” And he’s right. They’re not just playing with code—they’re playing God. That’s the exact same lie Satan sold in the garden: “Ye shall be as gods.”

Sound familiar? Brain chips, genetic editing, AI overlords running your life—this is modern-day Gnosticism repackaged in silicone and wires. And it’s being marketed to you as the next step in evolution. But as Newman warned, “There’s only one way to have eternal life, and it’s not by putting brain chips in your head and manipulating the genetic code that God gave you.” Amen to that.

This is why we hosted the Humanity First Summit. Because someone has to stand in the gap and say, “Enough.” Enough of the propaganda. Enough of the digital slavery. Enough of the war on human dignity. Nate Cain and Karen Kingston backed it up with the hard facts. We’re dealing with a multi-pronged assault—on our minds, our bodies, and our rights. And all of it is being enabled by Big Tech, Big Pharma, and a bought-and-paid-for federal government that’s abandoned its constitutional oath.

If we don’t have a free press, if we don’t have whistleblower protections, if we don’t have platforms like Pickax giving the people a voice, then what do we have? A digital gulag disguised as a convenience store. It starts with a “helpful” AI assistant and ends with a social credit score deciding whether you can buy groceries.

The truth is, America was built on something radically different. Not biometric surveillance and AI ethics panels—but the belief that we are created in the image of God, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. That’s the foundation they’re trying to tear down.

We must reject this new digital Tower of Babel before it's fully built. We must return to the truth. Not the gospel of transhumanism, but the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Not the illusion of godhood, but the reality of our God-given dignity.

Watch the clip. Share it. And then stand up.

Because if we don’t put humanity first—no one will.

