If You Think You’re Free... Wait Until AI Starts Controlling Your Thoughts

We are living in a time when the very definition of what it means to be human is under assault. That’s not hyperbole. It’s not clickbait. It’s the cold, hard truth—and if we don’t wake up soon, we’re going to find ourselves enslaved by the very technology we were promised would “liberate” us.

In my latest appearance on Tapp Into the Truth with Tim Tapp, I pull no punches and lay it all out. We’re not talking about the distant future—we’re talking about right now. AI is no longer just a tool; it’s being positioned as a godless, all-knowing authority capable of rewriting not just history, but human nature itself.

I make this very clear in the interview: when globalists like Yuval Noah Harari boast that humans no longer have free will because AI can control us from within, we need to understand this for what it is—technological possession. And it’s happening with the blessing of elites like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg. All atheists. All drunk on power. All rejecting the foundational truth that our rights come from God, not the government, and certainly not from some corporate-run algorithm.

Let me spell this out: If they don’t believe in God, they don’t believe in God-given rights. And if they don’t believe in your rights, what’s stopping them from stripping them away?

Nothing. That’s the point.

I described in the interview how we’re being herded into a dystopian nightmare masked as progress. Think WALL-E—everyone obese, passive, and glued to screens. Sam Altman and the tech elites are selling that future as “heaven on Earth.” I call it what it really is: hell.

They’re already preparing to replace the U.S. Constitution with a “new social contract.” Why? Because the Constitution acknowledges that our freedoms come from God. They want a future where government—or worse, AI—grants your rights, monitors your thoughts, and punishes dissent.

That’s why I founded Pickax. I’m not interested in playing the game their way. We need to build a new infrastructure that champions humans—not the machine. I’m not anti-technology, I’m anti-dehumanization.

So if you want the unfiltered truth about where this is all heading—and how we fight back—don’t miss my latest interview with Tim Tapp. Listen, share, and get ready to pick a side. Because neutrality isn’t an option when your soul is on the line.

Watch my full interview on Tapp Into the Truth: