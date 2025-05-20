Elon Musk and Bill Gates Are Plotting a Future Without You in It

For decades, Americans have been sold a lie: that technology is our savior, innovation is progress, and Big Tech is making our lives better. But let me ask you a question—when unelected billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Gates start talking about replacing human beings with artificial intelligence, is that innovation… or is it enslavement?

During my panel at the Summit for Truth & Wellness, I sat alongside Naomi Wolf, Aaron Day, Sasha Latypova, and Shannon Joy. And I dropped a truth bomb that the elites don't want you to hear: whoever owns AI owns humanity.

Let that sink in.

Both Elon Musk and Bill Gates—two self-proclaimed futurists—have boldly stated that AI and robotics will render human labor obsolete within the next decade. That’s not speculation. That’s not science fiction. That’s their stated goal. If no one needs to work, what happens to our purpose, our independence, our freedom?

It means this: a small handful of technocrats and corporate overlords will control everything. And you? You’ll be reduced to a number, a consumer, a programmable unit in a global surveillance grid.

Now here’s where it gets even more dystopian. A few years ago, Musk sat down with Benjamin Netanyahu and painted two potential futures for AI: one where Terminator-style robots dominate the planet, and another he calls heaven on Earth. Sounds nice, right? Until you hear his definition: universal basic income, no jobs, and total dependency on machines.

He calls it paradise. I call it digital communism.

UBI is nothing but a leash. It's a bribe to keep you pacified while they centralize power. No jobs? No purpose. No work? No resistance. And when you're fully dependent on their systems, they can shut you down with a click. Your income, your access to healthcare, even your ability to speak freely—gone.

This isn’t just about economics. This is spiritual warfare. God created man in His image, to work, to build, to create, to steward the Earth. The technocratic elite want to undo that. They want to play God, while turning us into passive, programmable bio-units in their synthetic utopia.

The panel discussion I was part of wasn’t just another conversation—it was a call to action. You need to hear what we exposed. Naomi Wolf, Aaron Day, Sasha Latypova, Shannon Joy—we pulled no punches. We laid bare the truth about the global agenda to digitize and dehumanize humanity.

So here’s my challenge: watch the clip. Share it. Wake people up. Because this is the battle of our lifetime. The only thing standing between freedom and technocratic tyranny is you—and your willingness to fight for the truth.

Watch the full Technocracy Panel from the Summit for Truth & Wellness: