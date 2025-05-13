Conservatives Called Me a Traitor for Backing RFK Jr... and I Don’t Regret It

Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: I voted for Trump. Not once. Not twice. But all three times. I’ve stood by conservative principles, constitutional values, and biblical truth through every storm. But this last election? I endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Cue the outrage. The pearl-clutching. The phone calls from “concerned” friends. “How could you?” they asked, as if standing for truth suddenly became partisan property.

“I voted for Trump in all 3 elections but I actually endorsed RFK Jr this last time around which got me in a lot of heat with... a lot of my friends,” I told them bluntly.

See, this isn't about loyalty to a personality. It’s about fighting the real enemy—corporate capture, globalist control, and the death grip Big Pharma has on our institutions. RFK Jr. has the guts to go after the system that’s been poisoning our food, our minds, and our children for decades. Trump’s a wrecking ball—and now he’s got a scalpel in his administration in the form of Kennedy.

This isn’t about what divides us. That’s the trap. That’s the psyop. It’s about what unites us.

“I'm not looking at what divides us, I'm looking at what unites us... If we actually unite over that issue... we can actually accomplish something.”

That’s what RFK Jr. said—repeatedly—as I stood in those rooms, surrounded by everyday Americans tired of the lies. That mindset? It changed how I think. It forced me to realize that the narrative we’ve been fed is meant to keep us in our echo chambers, silenced, obedient, and ineffective.

And that’s exactly why I built Pickax—a platform not just chasing MAGA clicks or trying to appease Blue Sky’s woke cult. Pickax is where sane people gather to discuss, debate, and even disagree without cancel culture breathing down their necks.

“We can actually just get a bunch of sane people... have discussions, debates, and nobody actually hates each other.”

Imagine that: adults acting like adults. On the internet.

If you're tired of the noise, the bots, and the Big Tech censorship machines choking out real conversation, it’s time to do something about it. Join Pickax. We’re building something different—where truth matters, debate is welcomed, and you don’t get canceled for thinking for yourself. Sign up today.

Watch my full interview on TMI Show: