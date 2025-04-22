CHD’s Mary Holland Declares Mass Vaccination System a Violation of Nuremberg Code

For decades, Americans have been sold a lie. A lie wrapped in a white lab coat, stamped with the CDC's approval, and pushed with a syringe into the arms of our most vulnerable—our children. On a recent episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Mary Holland, the fearless CEO of

, ripped the mask off the pharmaceutical-industrial complex, and what she revealed should shake every freedom-loving patriot to their core.

The so-called "science" behind mass vaccination isn't just flawed — it's criminal. Mary Holland put it plainly:

“The whole global system of vaccination, Jeff, absolutely violates the principles in the Nuremberg Code. The consent of the individual is absolutely essential.”

Did you catch that? Not optional. Essential. But what have our government and Big Pharma been doing? Intimidating, coercing, and exploiting people—especially our children—under the guise of "public health." The Nuremberg Code was written in the aftermath of the most horrific medical atrocities in history, yet here we are in 2025, committing those same atrocities under a different banner.

Mary didn’t mince words. She took us all the way back to the roots of medical ethics:

“From Greek days, the Hippocratic oath, first do no harm.”

How do you square that with "population medicine," where one-size-fits-all treatments are injected into millions without regard for their unique medical histories, genetics, or vulnerabilities? You don't. It's a betrayal of everything medicine is supposed to stand for. As Mary put it, “You cannot have first do no harm and do population medicine.”

You know it, I know it, and every honest doctor knows it: medicine must be individual, not collectivized. Otherwise, it's not healthcare — it's medical tyranny.

We also discussed the shocking data the CDC itself buried. Mary pointed out the Agency for Healthcare Research Quality's own study, where Harvard's Dr. Lazarus found that:

“One in 39 people who got a shot had to have some kind of ongoing care after that related to a side effect.”

And guess what? Only about one percent of adverse vaccine reactions are ever reported. That means the real numbers are astronomical. We have an epidemic of vaccine injury and yet mainstream media, Big Pharma, and our own government look the other way. Or worse — they profit from it.

I shared a story during the show that drives this home. Dr. Bob Sears, a local pediatrician and early "moderate" voice in the vaccine conversation, noticed that once he stopped pushing vaccines, something incredible happened:

“All I'm doing are wellness checks. I'm rarely dealing with sick kids.”

Imagine that. A medical office full of healthy kids — not chronically ill, not hooked on pharmaceutical band-aids for vaccine-induced disorders. It's almost as if God designed our bodies to be healthy, not dependent on Pfizer and Moderna for life.

Mary backed it up even further by citing Dr. Paul Thomas’s research and the groundbreaking book Vax-Unvax by Bobby Kennedy and Brian Hooker:

“In every category... the people who haven't had vaccines are healthier.”

The science is clear. The evidence is overwhelming. The agenda has been exposed.

And let's be honest — this didn't happen by accident. It happened because the same corrupt forces that gave us endless wars, rigged elections, and economic slavery realized that if they could control our health, they could control everything.

The question is simple: Are you going to comply with this medical dictatorship? Or are you going to stand up, reclaim your God-given sovereignty, and defend your family?

Secretary Kennedy is fighting on our behalf now, but he can't do it alone. It's time for a new Great Awakening. It's time for Americans — especially Christians — to stop bowing to fear and lies, and start standing for truth and freedom.

Prepare for the next pandemic with the Contagion Emergency Kit from The Wellness Company, offering life-saving medications like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Oseltamivir, and Budesonide. Use code JEFF for 10% off and ensure you have the necessary tools and guidance at the ready.

Click here to watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show: