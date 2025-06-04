Blue Sky Is Just Another Weapon in Big Tech’s War Against Truth

Remember when Jack Dorsey left Twitter, claimed he had “seen the light,” and launched Blue Sky to “decentralize social media”? Yeah, turns out that was just another bait-and-switch by Big Tech’s elite. The same Silicon Valley players who censored the truth about COVID, vaccines, election fraud, and even the gospel, are now peddling “decentralization” like a cheap used car.

But here's the reality: Blue Sky is a centralized con disguised as a digital rebellion.

On The Andres Segovia Show,

laid it bare: “This is the place I've received the most threats on any platform.” That includes X, Gab, even Instagram. But on Blue Sky? Threats. Not criticism. Not trolling.

. And the accounts issuing them? Still up. That tells you everything you need to know about how this platform operates.

Threats

Now enter Yossi Schmidt from

—he tested the app, documented 37 screenshots, filed 9 reports on pornographic content, and was met with

. “Ghosted my April 15th and 17th emails,” he said. Zero accountability. Zero action. But the most important quote? “Blue Sky’s a free speech fraud. Vague rules, ignored threats, rampant porn. They dodge accountability… Transparency is key, they’re allergic.”

radio silence

Let’s cut to the chase. This isn’t about broken code or lazy developers. This is about control. Blue Sky doesn’t want to be a free speech platform. They want to appear to be one—just enough to bait the disillusioned and funnel us back into the surveillance state. They're pulling from the same playbook we’ve seen over and over again: promise liberty, deliver tyranny.

What we're witnessing is a pattern. Whether it's Meta, YouTube, or now Blue Sky, these platforms are designed to corral dissident voices into echo chambers, label them “free speech zones,” then quietly throttle, deplatform, or ignore them entirely. You’re allowed to speak—until your voice threatens their narrative.

And that’s the real war we’re in: not left vs. right, not even government vs. people. It’s truth vs. deception. It’s the principled remnant vs. the machine.

The church needs to wake up too. This censorship crisis is just a digital symptom of a spiritual disease. We've allowed compromise to creep into the pulpit, and now it's infecting every part of our society—including how we communicate. When we abandon the truth of God's Word, we invite deception. And that deception is running tech companies, media platforms, and yes—Blue Sky.

Yossi said it best: “I’m not here to shut you down. I’m here to show you… I want you to win. I want you to make money. But do it.” That’s fair. That’s righteous. But it’s also rare. Most people either burn it all down or sell out. We don’t have time for either anymore.

Here’s the deal: If Blue Sky wants to fix it, good. But they won't unless we hold them to the fire. Just like we did with COVID tyranny. Just like we did when we exposed election fraud. Just like we’re doing with RFK Jr. and Trump teaming up to dismantle the surveillance state from the inside out.

And if they won’t fix it? We build something better.

That’s why I founded Pickax. A platform where your voice isn’t a liability. Where freedom is defended, not suppressed. Where we don’t answer to Silicon Valley. We answer to the Constitution—and ultimately, to God.

We don’t need another Jack Dorsey. We need digital reformers willing to take the hits and speak the truth anyway.

Blue Sky had a shot. And unless they repent of their double-speak and censorship-by-neglect, their legacy will be just another chapter in the downfall of Big Tech’s control grid.

The battle is spiritual, cultural, and political. If you're not fighting all three fronts, you're already losing.

