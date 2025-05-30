Big Tech Isn’t Just Censoring You... They’re Rewriting Reality with AI

History is repeating itself, and once again, most Americans are asleep at the wheel. We’re living through a digital coup—one so subtle, so cleverly disguised as “technological advancement,” that it’s deceiving even the most well-meaning conservatives. I just had the opportunity to go on Lakey Unleashed with Jimmy Lakey, where I laid out what I believe is one of the greatest existential threats we face today: artificial intelligence. Not because the tech is inherently evil—but because of who controls it and what they’re doing with it.

Let me start with Elon Musk. Everyone loves to praise Elon as some kind of free speech savior, especially after he took over X (formerly Twitter). But what they’re missing is that he didn’t just buy it. He moved it under his other company, xAI. As I shared on Lakey’s show, “X was actually bought by Elon's other company, xAI. So xAI now owns X, and they're using X as their massive data collection... which makes them basically the most relevant, up-to-date artificial intelligence on the planet right now.”

Let that sink in. Every post, every like, every share—it’s not just being monitored. It’s feeding a beast. And this isn’t about improving user experience. This is about control. Real-time surveillance dressed up as innovation.

Then there's Facebook. You thought Zuckerberg’s censorship during COVID was bad? That was just the beginning. They’re now spending $65 billion—not on better security, not on free speech protections—but on building AI-generated content creators. “Their game plan... is actually to eliminate the need for human content creators,” I said on the show. Why? Because humans can’t be trusted to toe the line. AI, on the other hand, says exactly what it’s programmed to say. No dissent. No risk of offending advertisers. No truth. Just pure narrative control.

And before you think you’re safe on conservative platforms, think again.

Truth Social—the platform that was supposed to be the answer to Big Tech censorship—made a deal with the devil. “In order for them to be able to be approved in the App Store,” I told Jimmy, “they ended up deciding... ‘We're gonna contract with a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company to do the content moderation for us.’” So even on a supposedly free-speech platform, AI is deciding what you can and can’t say. Silicon Valley is still pulling the strings.

This isn’t about convenience. It’s about narrative domination. They don’t need to censor you when they can preemptively replace you with a sanitized, AI-approved version of reality. The future of media, if these corporations get their way, will be bots talking to bots, with humans locked out of the conversation entirely.

So what do we do?

We fight back by building alternatives that refuse to bend the knee to Silicon Valley. That’s why I launched Pickax—to give patriots a platform where your voice isn’t just tolerated; it’s protected. We cannot allow AI to become the ministry of truth. It’s time to draw a line in the sand.

This isn’t a sci-fi movie. It’s happening right now.

If we're going to push back against the AI-driven tyranny of Big Tech, we need platforms that won't sell out to Silicon Valley and voices that won't back down from the truth. That's exactly why I created Pickax.

