Big Beautiful Bill Strips States of Power to Regulate AI

Let’s be blunt. We’re being played.

In the latest episode of Unsanctioned, I sat down with

to talk about a bill that’s being sold to us as “Big and Beautiful,” but underneath the glitter and political doublespeak lies one of the most dangerous power grabs in modern history. This bill will ban states—yes, BAN them—from enacting any regulation on artificial intelligence for the next decade. That’s right. Ten years of zero oversight, zero restrictions, and zero recourse.

Ask yourself: what kind of government tells states they can’t protect their own people? The answer is simple—one that’s no longer functioning under the Constitution but under the control of the very corporations AI is designed to empower. The federal government has no constitutional authority to strip states of their right to regulate what happens inside their borders. This bill isn’t just unconstitutional—it’s tyrannical.

And it gets worse.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates—two of the most powerful technocrats alive—are already warning that AI and robotics will replace humans in the workforce within ten years. That’s not a guess. That’s their plan. And now, conveniently, we have a federal bill that makes sure there will be no guardrails in place while they fast-track their AI revolution. You think that’s a coincidence?

While they promise utopia with universal basic income and a world where you don’t have to work, what they’re really selling is digital slavery. Because when you don’t work, when you don’t provide for your family, when your food and shelter come from the government—or worse, Google—you are no longer free. You are owned.

And just to drive the dystopia home, Google recently unveiled AI-generated videos so lifelike, so believable, they can create fake people at fake expos doing fake interviews that are indistinguishable from real life. Let that sink in.

This technology could be weaponized tomorrow to frame innocent people with fake video evidence of crimes they didn’t commit. Think that’s far-fetched? It’s already happening with deepfakes on a smaller scale. Now imagine what happens when there's no regulation preventing corporations from doing whatever they want with your likeness, your voice, or your identity.

We are walking straight into a digital dictatorship, with the boot not from government—but from corporations using government to crush your rights.

So what can we do?

First, reject the lie that federal control is safer than local accountability. States have always been the last line of defense against federal overreach. Second, hold your elected officials accountable. Demand they oppose this bill and defend your constitutional rights. And third, understand that this fight isn’t just political—it’s spiritual. We are fighting for truth, for freedom, and for the ability to live as God created us: free and sovereign.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned with Shannon Joy. Share it. Talk about it. And take action before it's too late.

Because if we don't fight now, we’ll soon live in a world where the truth doesn’t matter—because AI will decide what’s real.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: