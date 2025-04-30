Baby Died in Backseat After "Routine" Shots and No One’s Being Held Accountable

Let’s stop pretending. This isn’t just about “healthcare policy” anymore. This is about whether we live in a free America or a medical tyranny disguised as safety.

On a recent episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, I had the absolute honor of sitting down with Mary Holland, the CEO of

, and what we uncovered is something every parent, pastor, and patriot needs to hear: The system isn’t broken. It’s been hijacked.

We started with a heartbreaking story—one that happened just as Mary and I were speaking in Rochester, NY, at the Summit for Truth & Wellness. A one-year-old baby, fresh off a barrage of “routine” shots—catch-ups included—went into seizures and died in the backseat of a car on the way to Pennsylvania. Think about that. A baby, dead, because of what the government and Big Pharma still call “safe and effective.” Four seizures. One car ride. One senseless death. And still, they expect us to trust them.

Let me be clear: that child didn’t die from disease. That child died from government-approved poison.

This isn’t rare. This isn’t theoretical. And it’s not a conspiracy theory when it’s happening right in front of us.

Now, I’ve taken heat for my vocal support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during and after the 2024 election. I hear the skepticism, especially from conservatives: “Jeff, how’s RFK Jr. gonna fix anything when tyrannical states like California and New York just do whatever they want?”

And you know what? It’s a fair question. I asked Mary that exact thing.

Her answer? “No, he can’t affect all the change that we want him to… But that’s to our benefit.” She’s exactly right. This is the beauty of our constitutional system. The federal government has limits—well, at least it’s supposed to. That’s why Biden’s administration tried so hard to surrender us to globalist bureaucracies like the WHO. They want to override state sovereignty because they know they can't implement tyranny nationwide without breaking the system entirely.

This is why I’ve always believed in a bottom-up revolution, not top-down mandates. We need warriors at every level—from Albany to Austin—who are ready to rip apart these mandates, return to medical freedom, and crush this pharmaceutical-industrial complex before it destroys another generation.

Mary dropped a truth bomb that should echo across every church and homeschool co-op in America: “Medical coercion is inconsistent with prior free and informed consent, which is the hallmark of modern medicine.” And yet, that’s exactly what mandates are—state-sponsored coercion, repackaged as public safety.

Children’s Health Defense is not anti-vaccine. Neither am I. What we are is pro-science, pro-liberty, and pro-human dignity. We believe you should have the right to weigh the risks and make your own decisions. If that sounds controversial to you, then maybe you’ve already bought into the lie that the government owns your body.

This is why Make America Healthy Again is more than just a slogan. It's not just about health; it's about sovereignty, choice, and resisting a new form of medical slavery.

If you haven’t listened to this conversation with Mary Holland, stop what you're doing and tune in now. Because the war for your health freedom is happening right now—and silence is complicity.

Watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show: