AI Takeover Alert: Are Human Influencers Next?

Big Tech isn’t just censoring you anymore—they’re REPLACING you.

In my interview on The Matt Gaetz Show, we exposed Meta’s $65 BILLION push to roll out AI-generated influencers that will replace human creators entirely. Why? Because robots don’t ask questions, don’t push back, and don’t expose corruption.

As I explained to Matt: “Meta will have the power to basically set the agenda. They control the propaganda. They’ll use AI influencers to push narratives that align with their advertisers and political allies.”

This isn’t just about marketing—it’s a full-blown takeover of free speech. AI influencers will push government-approved narratives, manipulate elections, and keep you addicted to a digital reality they control.

Meanwhile, Google is replacing human drivers, Salesforce is firing engineers, and Wendy’s is rolling out AI drive-thru workers. This isn’t innovation—it’s corporate tyranny.

Matt asked if we can stop it:

“Do you think the government has a role in pushing back against this?”

Thanks for reading Jeff Dornik's Freedom Files! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

My reply:

“The ramifications of AI over the minds and souls of the American people is extremely concerning… Big Tech billionaires are brainwashing people and pushing propaganda.”

The AI war has begun. Will we fight for humanity, or will we let the machines take over?

Meta’s spending $65 BILLION to create AI influencers that push their agenda, censor dissent, and manipulate elections. They’re not just silencing you—they’re replacing you. That’s why I built Pickax, the anti-censorship, pro-human social media platform where real voices matter. No AI influencers. No algorithms controlling your feed. Just free speech, real people, and true independence.

Sign up for Pickax Today!

THE CHURCH IS UNDER ATTACK—FROM WITHIN

The Social Justice movement isn’t just political—it’s a poisonous, Marxist infiltration of the church, twisting the Gospel into woke propaganda. Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement rips the mask off this progressive deception, exposing how leftist elites are using race, gender, and "oppression" to rewrite Christianity itself. With 12 fearless authors—including Brannon Howse, Dr. Andy Woods, and myself—this book arms you with the truth to fight back and reclaim the church from the woke mob.

They don’t want you to read this.

Get your copy NOW before it’s too late.

Order Social Injustice

RECENT ARTICLES

Bluesky Kicked Me Off for Telling the Truth While Leftist Misinformation Runs Wild

And just like that, without warning, my Bluesky account was nuked from existence. Their reasoning? “Impersonating or misleading content.”

Let me translate that for you: They didn’t like what I had to say.

Read More

RFK Jr. vs. The Big Pharma Senate Cartel: Why They’re Desperate to Stop Him

The United States Senate has been compromised for decades. There’s no other way to put it. The fact that we’re even having a debate about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) is proof enough. RFK Jr. is the first real threat to Big Pharma’s stranglehold on the federal government in modern history, and the establishment is panicking.

Read More

RECOMMENDED READING ON PICKAX

Gov. Katie Hobbs Blamed for Deaths of Native Americans - Rachel Alexander

Senator Ron Johnson Warns That the COVID Cartel Will Never Admit Their Deadly Mistakes - The Jeff Dornik Show

AZ AG Offers to Hire Prosecutors and FBI Agents Who Were Fired by Trump - Rachel Alexander

Senator Ron Johnson Warns the Deep State Will “Not Give Up Its Secrets Easily” - The Jeff Dornik Show

Maverick Broadcasting Network Declares War on the Globalist Media Machine - Jeff Dornik

The Censorship Cartel Is Collapsing and They’re Desperate to Stop You from Noticing - Jeff Dornik

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!

Sign up for Pickax