Big Tech Is Building a World Without You

There was a time when sci-fi warned us about the rise of machines. Now it's not fiction. It's here. Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming the greatest existential threat to humanity... not because it's smarter than us, but because we’re handing it the keys to the kingdom. And the people who are supposed to be protecting us? They’re rolling out the red carpet.

I broke this down on my recent interview with Jimmy Lakey on Lakey Unleashed. We’re talking about real, dangerous consequences that most Americans aren't even aware of. When AI begins making decisions in place of humans, we eliminate not just jobs, but accountability. If a bureaucrat stamps a form that violates your rights, you can sue. You can expose them. There’s a consequence. But when it’s an algorithm, who do you hold accountable? No one. All you get is a canned apology and a line about some glitch in the system.

Here’s where things get uncomfortable. The Trump administration, despite doing a lot of good, signed executive orders that deregulated and accelerated AI development. Let that sink in. While conservatives were distracted by impeachment trials and media lies, the tech elite were quietly laying the groundwork for an AI-controlled society... with the help of our own side. Deregulation meant fast-tracking AI into nearly every sector: finance, healthcare, law enforcement, and even national defense. These aren’t isolated tools. This is a complete restructuring of society.

What we’re building isn’t just automation. It’s a system that doesn’t need humans. And you better believe the tech CEOs are salivating at the chance to replace us. They’re not even hiding it anymore.

I’ve been thinking about this for years. That’s why I launched Pickax, a human-centered social media platform that prioritizes people, not algorithms. We’re probably going to be the last major platform not integrating chatbots and AI-driven engagement. Everyone else is chasing convenience, data, and control. We’re chasing authenticity, truth, and real conversation. This isn’t just a business decision. It’s a resistance.

A few months ago, I had a conversation with Nicole Shanahan, and we talked through how we unplug ourselves from AI before it’s too late. It starts with community. Grow your own food. Build parallel economies. Support each other outside the system. If you think that sounds extreme, look around. How much longer do you want to rely on systems that see you as a data point?

We’ve already seen what happens when Big Tech decides the truth is inconvenient. The censorship around the Hunter Biden laptop is just the beginning. Imagine that kind of suppression, but smarter. Faster. Invisible. That’s AI. And it’s already happening. On the show, I talked about @TedRall, a lifelong Democrat and political cartoonist who criticized OpenAI in a mainstream article. Their response? Deleted him from their database and banned him from ChatGPT. Doesn’t matter that he’s a leftist. He spoke against the machine. That’s all it takes.

This is bigger than politics. This is about preserving humanity itself. And unless we take radical steps now to preserve our humanity, we’ll lose it. Not in a dramatic robot apocalypse, but slowly and silently, through convenience, automation, and the slow erasure of our ability to think critically.

The system is rigged, not just with AI but with corporate-controlled healthcare that strips you of freedom and bleeds you dry. ShareRight is the answer... a human-first, values-based alternative that lets you keep your doctor, ditch the deductibles, and save up to 50%. This is how we break free. Click here to get your FREE quote and see how much you could save by switching to ShareRight.

Watch the full interview on Lakey Unleashed: