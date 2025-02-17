Why RFK Jr.’s Appointment as HHS Secretary is the Deep State’s Worst Nightmare

If you missed my latest interview on Bob & Eric Save America, you need to drop everything and watch. We broke down the biggest power shift in modern political history—RFK Jr. taking the reins as Health and Human Services Secretary—and how this move is a nuclear bomb against the corrupt, pharma-controlled government establishment. Let’s be clear: this doesn’t happen without RFK Jr.’s presidential run. As I pointed out, “Had so many of us not actually supported RFK Jr. when he was running for president, we may not be in this position right now.” His campaign shattered the uniparty’s stranglehold, pulled disillusioned Democrats away from the Biden machine, and forced Trump’s hand to bring him into the administration. Now, the most powerful anti-pharma warrior in American history sits in the perfect position to expose the lies and give us back control over our own health.

So what’s next? The bans aren’t coming—but the truth is. I told Bob and Eric, “I don't think that he's just going to go on a banning rampage... he's actually going to provide the science, provide the data that the FDA, CDC, and NIH already have.” That’s the key. RFK Jr. isn’t here to wield government power over your life like the left does. He’s here to rip open the files, expose the fraud, and make sure you have the truth—so you can make your own decisions. This is exactly why the deep state tried to keep him out of the primaries. Their own internal polling showed RFK Jr. was crushing Biden. So they rigged the system, blackballed him, and tried to destroy him. Now, thanks to Trump bringing him on board, they have to face their worst nightmare: an informed and empowered American public.

This is the biggest shake-up in health policy history. For the first time, we have a leader at HHS who isn't an industry puppet pushing vaccines, seed oils, and Big Pharma propaganda. RFK Jr. is bringing us back to real health, real food, and real accountability. And as we discussed on the show, this isn’t just about health—it’s about breaking corporate tyranny. The battle isn’t over, but the momentum is shifting fast. If you want the full breakdown of what’s happening and what comes next, watch my interview on Bob & Eric Save America NOW. You won’t hear this anywhere else.

RFK Jr: Big Pharma’s Worst Nightmare Just Took Control of American Healthcare

When I first threw my support behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his presidential run, I was met with a tidal wave of backlash. The insults came fast and furious—traitor, sellout, lunatic. People said I was abandoning conservative principles, that I was throwing my lot in with a "Democrat.” But here we are today. RFK Jr. is officially the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and it’s the most significant cabinet appointment in American history.

