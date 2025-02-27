America is under siege—not by foreign invaders, but by an insidious ideology that seeks to strip us of our very humanity. The rise of Artificial Intelligence and the push toward transhumanism isn’t about progress; it’s about control. It’s about erasing the soul of our nation, replacing God-given free will with programmable code, and merging human beings with machines in ways that fundamentally alter what it means to be alive.

And let’s be clear: This isn’t a dystopian nightmare set in some far-off future. It’s happening right now.

Silicon Valley elites, globalist technocrats, and Big Pharma conglomerates are working in lockstep to usher in an era where AI dictates reality, and transhumanism becomes the new religion of the state. Neuralink wants to implant chips in your brain, promising "enhanced cognition" while conveniently giving those in power the ability to rewrite your thoughts. Stargate is integrating AI with mRNA technology to "combat cancer," but who is in control of the programming? What happens when the same technology that claims to heal can also be used to modify behavior, emotions, and even beliefs?

The answer is simple: If we don’t resist now, we may wake up one day in a world where dissent is impossible—because our very minds have been reprogrammed to comply.

That’s why Pickax is hosting the Humanity First Summit on March 1st. We’re gathering some of the sharpest minds and most fearless voices to confront this existential crisis head-on.

Senator Ron Johnson —one of the only voices in government willing to take on the globalists and expose the truth about COVID, Big Pharma, and the AI-driven takeover of our medical system.

Nicole Shanahan —a former VP candidate who understands the deep connections between AI, lawfare, and the erosion of personal freedom.

Maria Zeee ( Zeeemedia ) —a fearless investigative journalist who has exposed the chilling plans for AI governance and digital ID tyranny.

Karen Kingston —a biotech analyst who can decode the dark underbelly of AI-driven mRNA technology and its implications for human biology.

Nate Cain —a cybersecurity expert who knows firsthand the dangers of AI-controlled surveillance and digital authoritarianism.

Jeff Dornik (that’s me)—CEO of Pickax, the only social media platform actually fighting against AI-driven censorship and control.

And many more.

The stakes? The very essence of humanity.

The Ultimate Question: Will You Merge with the Machine or Fight for Your Soul?

For decades, they’ve conditioned us to accept every "technological advancement" as a step forward. But forward to what? A world where AI replaces God? Where the State decides who gets to think freely? Where children are born into a system that views them as nothing more than code to be rewritten?

And if you refuse? If you insist on remaining fully human? Will you still have a place in society? Or will you be labeled "obsolete," "anti-science," or even "a threat to the collective good"?

This isn’t just speculation. It’s already happening.

Censorship —Big Tech is silencing anyone who questions AI’s role in shaping reality.

Surveillance —AI-driven facial recognition and social credit scores are creeping into everyday life.

Biotech control—From mRNA jabs to AI-assisted genetic editing, the war on human biology is accelerating.

We don’t have the luxury of sitting this one out.

Pickax is leading the charge by using technology to amplify the voice of humanity, not silence it. Unlike X, Facebook, and Google, we believe in Freedom of Speech AND Freedom of Reach.

During the Humanity First Summit, we’ll be taking live questions directly from Pickax users. That means YOU have a seat at the table in this fight for the future.

This is your chance to speak out, to take a stand, and to fight for what makes us human.

Setup your account now at Pickax.com and be part of the conversation that will determine the future of our nation—and our species.

The battle isn’t coming. It’s already here. Which side will you be on?

