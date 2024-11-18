Last week, I had the honor of sitting down with

to tackle the pressing issues that are defining our nation’s future. We pulled no punches, and I can promise you,

.

Let’s face it—the left’s Trump Derangement Syndrome is at an all-time high. Why? Because Trump isn’t just a political figure; he’s a movement. He’s the man with the backbone to take on the establishment, and the left is absolutely losing their minds over it. The very idea of him returning to the White House has them in full-blown panic mode.

Here’s what we broke down:

Trump’s War on the Mexican Cartels: While the Biden administration turns a blind eye, Trump is calling it what it is—a war. He’s ready to use American power to crush the cartels that are flooding our communities with drugs and violence. The left? Silent. They can’t afford to admit he’s right.

Taking on the Deep State: Unelected bureaucrats have been pulling the strings behind the scenes for far too long. Trump knows they’re a cancer on our Republic, and he’s not afraid to take them down. That’s why they’re throwing everything they’ve got at him.

Exposing the Left’s Hypocrisy: They call him a threat to democracy, but the truth is, they fear him because he’s giving power back to we the people. Trump’s breaking their monopoly on influence, and they hate him for it.

Trump is the Left’s worst nightmare because he fights for an America that works for us, not the elites. He’s sparking a revival of patriotism and freedom that terrifies them to their core.

We’re in the fight of our lives to save this nation, and Trump is leading the charge. My conversation with SGT Report is a must-listen if you want the raw, unfiltered truth about what’s happening right now.

Click here to watch the full interview and join the movement to take back America.

Let the left rage. Let them rant. We’re just getting started.

Watch the Full Interview

The dollar’s value is crumbling, inflation is out of control, and the global elites are quietly plotting the next financial collapse to tighten their grip on your wealth. With BRICS nations ditching the dollar and central banks hoarding gold at record rates, the writing’s on the wall—your retirement savings are in serious danger. Don’t wait for Bidenomics to wipe you out. Protect your IRA or 401(k) with physical gold and silver from Genesis Gold Group. Take control of your financial future and secure your wealth before it’s too late. Use code JEFF to get your FREE Gold and Silver Guide now!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES & SHOWS

Donald Trump’s Official Cabinet Picks (Updated) - Pickax News

Pickax Special Election Night Coverage featuring Tracy Beanz, Eric Matheny, Ann Vandersteel and more! - Pickax

Hospital Murders and Voter Fraud: The Supreme Court Case That Could Change Everything - Steel News with Ann Vandersteel

Post-Presidential Election Special Recap: Trump’s Triumph and America’s New Course - The Radical Republicans with Jarome Bell

The Battle Has Just Begun: Trump’s Dream Team Sends the Left Into a Tailspin - Voice of the Working Man with Matt Locke

Unmasking the Deep State’s Playbook to Manipulate America’s Mind - Pickax News

The Deep State’s Stealth War Against the Trump Administration - Pickax News

New Legislation Could Finally Break Big Pharma’s Stranglehold on Our Health Choices - Truth Be Told with Dustin Faulkner & Beverly Gillen

Arizona 2020 Election Was a Sham… Trump Won by 34,652 Votes - Save My Freedom with Michele Swinick

Silence the Right, Divide Families & Remove Biden: The Left’s Plan to Shut Down America’s Resistance - Voice of the Working Man with Matt Locke

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!