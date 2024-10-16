I’m excited to announce the successful launch of my new record label, The Anti-Label! Our mission is simple—break free from the corporate control of the music industry and give artists the freedom to speak their minds and create real, raw music without being censored or molded by the woke agenda. The first single, Liberation Day by In Kilter, is already making waves, with tens of thousands of views pouring in. It’s a bold, unapologetic anthem for those who are ready to stand up and reclaim their freedom.

We’re just getting started, and I couldn’t be more proud of the response so far. Liberation Day will be available on Spotify soon, so keep an eye out. In the meantime, keep sharing the video, keep the momentum going, and let’s show the world what true artistic freedom looks like. Stay tuned for more rebellious, truth-telling music coming your way!

In Kilter’s New Song ‘Liberation Day’ Warns That November 5th Is Our Last Chance to Save America

Let me make this crystal clear: the political elites in Washington have been bleeding this country dry for decades. They have been selling out America, our sovereignty, our freedom, and our future for their own gain. But something is about to change. The release of In Kilter’s new single Liberation Day—the first track from my new record label, The Anti-Label is an anthem for every citizen who’s sick and tired of being betrayed by the parasitic political class that’s rotting the very foundation of our nation.

Hurricane Helene: Uncovering the Real Story and Response Efforts with Jeff Dornik & Really Graceful

In this episode of The Kate Dalley Show, Kate talks with Really Graceful about the untold story of Hurricane Helene, then Jeff Dornik discusses relief efforts, strikes, and his new platform Pickax.

