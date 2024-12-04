The Wizard? A perfect metaphor for the Deep State—using fear, lies, and propaganda to control the masses. Elphaba? She’s every whistleblower canceled and smeared for standing up to corruption. And the flying monkeys? That’s the weaponized mobs and agencies silencing dissent.

Liberals are celebrating this as a dig at Trump, but they’re too blind to see the truth: Wicked is a mirror reflecting their OWN cancel culture, media manipulation, and authoritarian tactics.

Want to see how this Broadway hit turned Hollywood blockbuster tells the REAL story of our times? Read my full breakdown here.

The irony is almost too perfect.

Read the Article

In a world where Big Pharma profits from keeping you sick, Pure Body Extra by Touchstone Essentials offers a natural solution to detoxify your body at the cellular level, removing heavy metals and toxins that compromise your health. This nano-sized zeolite spray is designed to cleanse your system gently and effectively, supporting your body's natural defenses against the pollutants we're exposed to daily. It's time to take control of your health and break free from the cycle of dependency on pharmaceuticals. Experience the benefits of a cleaner, healthier body with Pure Body Extra. Order today and save 20% when you sign up for auto-ship!

RECOMMENDED READING

Senators Who Will Vote on RFK Jr Nomination for HHS Secretary Took in $6.7 Million From Pharma - Freedom First Network

Controversial Trump Cabinet Picks Signal Uniparty is Not Going Down So Easily - Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner

BlackRock and Vanguard Accused in Lawsuit of Crippling Coal to Push Radical Climate Agenda - We the People Report

Trump’s Cabinet is a Mix of Swamp Fighters and Establishment Pawns… Here’s the Strategy Behind It - Jeff Dornik

The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate: A Historical Tug-of-War and the Case for Constitutional Cementing - Alex Phillips

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2024 - Krysten’s Kitchen

Hospital Murders and Voter Fraud: The Supreme Court Case That Could Change Everything - Steel News with Ann Vandersteel

Putin’s Defiance of Trump’s Warning Threatens Global Economic Order - We the People Report

Trump’s War on the Deep State and the Left’s Desperation to Stop Him - Jeff Dornik

Small Businesses are the Backbone of Our Economy and Guardians of Quality - Pickax News

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!