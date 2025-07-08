Conservatives love to rally around the idea of term limits. It sounds good, right? Kick the career politicians out, drain the swamp, and make room for new blood. The problem? It doesn’t work—and worse, it plays right into the hands of the very system we claim to be fighting.

Let me say something that might ruffle some feathers: Term limits won’t fix corruption in Congress. In fact, they’ll make it worse.

Here’s why.

Career politicians aren’t the disease—they’re the symptom. The real cancer is the revolving door between D.C. and corporate lobbying. You slap on term limits, and guess what happens? You fast-track the political cycle. Politicians turn into short-term renters with no incentive to serve the people—only to cozy up to corporate interests and secure their next gig as a lobbyist, think tank “fellow,” or cable news pundit.

They’ll be more focused on pleasing donors and globalist puppeteers than actually doing the hard work of representing their constituents. Why? Because they know they’re on the clock. No time to build long-term coalitions or take principled stands. It’s all about quick wins, flashy headlines, and climbing the ladder.

So no, term limits aren’t the solution.

The real fix? Repeal the 17th Amendment.