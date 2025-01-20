Today, Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, and if you’re not optimistic about what’s coming next, you’re probably paying too much attention to the corporate media spin. This moment represents more than just a change in leadership—it’s the turning point America desperately needed. Trump’s return to the White House is a direct rebuke of the globalist agenda that has undermined our sovereignty, sold out our middle class, and pushed us closer to a nanny-state dystopia. With this inauguration, we’re putting America back on the path to greatness, and frankly, it’s about time.

What gives me so much hope is the clarity with which Trump is approaching this term. He didn’t mince words in his inaugural address, making it clear that his administration will focus on securing our borders, restoring energy independence, and returning power to the American people. “In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly but we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before,” he said. These aren’t just empty promises. Trump’s track record proves that he’s serious about putting America first, whether it’s by dismantling harmful trade deals, exposing the corruption of our intelligence agencies, or pulling the plug on endless foreign wars. This isn’t just politics as usual; it’s a blueprint for national renewal.

Of course, the left is already losing its collective mind, claiming that this marks the end of democracy or some other apocalyptic nonsense. But here’s the uncomfortable truth they don’t want to admit: Trump represents the will of millions of Americans who are tired of being ignored, silenced, and marginalized. His presidency is proof that no amount of censorship, propaganda, or establishment interference can keep the truth buried forever. This inauguration isn’t just a win for Trump—it’s a win for every American who still believes in freedom, self-reliance, and the values that made this country great. And that, my friends, is why I’m optimistic. The future is bright because we’re finally taking back control of our destiny.

Today, President Donald Trump delivered his second inaugural address, painting a vision of renewed American greatness. He declared, "We will make America wealthy again." Such proclamations resonate with patriots yearning for a revival of national pride and prosperity. And with President Trump, I truly believe that he and his administration will do everything in their power to fully implement the America First agenda. However, as we stand at this crossroads, it's imperative to temper our optimism with caution, as there are still sinister forces at work.

Pickax Founder Jeff Dornik joins the show to discuss the Trump inauguration, the 2028 field of potential Democrat candidates, and how history will judge the Biden Administration.

What is happening in California? Investigative Journalist and co-author of 'Sound The Alarm: The Maui Disaster' (Shane Buell) and Jeff Dornik (CEO of Pickax and Resident of Orange County) break it down.

In this clip from my interview on Intentional with Mic Meow, I expose the systemic failures and perverse incentives behind California's homelessness crisis. Nonprofits and government programs aren't solving the problem—they're profiting from it. Executives rake in massive salaries while enabling cycles of drug abuse, mental illness, and dependency, all under the guise of "helping." The real issue? If they actually fix homelessness, they'd be out of a job. It's time for leaders who will implement real solutions, not ones who profit from the suffering of others.

California is burning, and the fallout goes far beyond the flames. In this segment from my interview on Intentional with Mic Meow, I share a firsthand perspective from Orange County, where wildfires are wreaking havoc and blanketing the region in toxic smoke and ash. This isn't just about burning forests—it's about homes packed with asbestos, chemical-laden paints, and other dangerous materials going up in flames, polluting the air we're breathing. While some fires are contained, the health risks posed by the toxins in the smoke are just beginning to surface. This is a public health crisis that demands immediate attention.

