They’re Lying to You: How Politicians and Media Profit from Keeping Americans Divided
Here’s the bombshell: Americans agree on more than we disagree. Yet nothing ever gets done because the powers that be profit from our division.
When RFK Jr. ran as an independent, I made a move that shocked many: I left the Trump crowd to back his campaign. Why? Because it wasn’t just about supporting a candidate—it was about championing a vision that exposes the truth the media and establishment want to keep buried.
RFK Jr. proved this over and over. On issues like abortion, the environment, and healthcare, most Americans are on the same page. Take abortion: the majority of us agree on banning third-trimester abortions, with exceptions for rare circumstances. But instead of uniting around this, politicians and the media whip us into all-or-nothing debates. Why? Because chaos keeps them in power while we stay stuck fighting over extremes.
Think about it:
While we argue over CO2, the real environmental threats—corporate pollutants poisoning our air and water—get ignored.
While we rage about healthcare, Big Pharma gets richer, leaving us sicker and more dependent.
This division isn’t accidental; it’s by design. The elites need us divided, distracted, and angry so they can continue their corporate-government grift.
RFK Jr. offered a different path. His campaign was about finding common ground, addressing real issues, and cutting through the noise. Imagine if we actually embraced that approach:
We could end third-trimester abortions tomorrow.
We could tackle corporate pollution instead of obsessing over carbon credits.
We could dismantle Big Pharma’s stranglehold on our health.
But here’s the catch—the system doesn’t want unity. Division fuels their power. And while we’re busy tearing each other apart, they’re laughing all the way to the bank.
I’m done playing their game. It’s time to break free. That’s why I built Pickax—a platform for real conversations, not clickbait and outrage. If we want to fix this country, we need to start talking to each other, not at each other.
Watch this clip from my latest interview on What’s Really Going On In America? to see how RFK Jr.’s vision exposed the establishment’s strategy—and why it’s time for us to rise above the noise.
Let’s start with what unites us and rebuild America from the ground up. Anything less is surrender.
I will consider acquiring the book. However, I already know that I strongly disagree with Dr. Michael Brown on one point: his refusal to disown the ersatz terms used by left-wing activists; to wit, "gay" and "homosexual". This is not a trivial concern.
Such persons are seldom innocently gay, and are never - never - homosexual, for there is no such thing. Those who speak of "Trust the Science" ignore the actual science.
I was a Biology major at a time when the secular anti-theists taught that love was merely a bio-chemical illusion evolved to induce sexual reproduction by a male and a female, then to spread the genes into the ever-widening gene pool. The very concept of Sexuality, according to those professors, was, literally, only, and entirely about species reproduction: Sexual Reproduction in contrast to Asexual Reproduction!
There is no such thing as a biologically functional form of sexual reproduction that can occur between two persons of the same biological sex (n.b., not ephemeral gender). What occurs between two such persons may arise from distorted sexual impulses, but it is not sex (i.e., an act of heterosexual copulation); rather, what occurs therein is properly called Homoeroticism. Any fetish may be erotic, but acting on a shoe fetish, for example, is only an erotic act, not a sex act, as it cannot result in species reproduction. Homoeroticism is a fetish, with the fetish object being a human being instead of an inanimate object; that makes it far more serious and dangerous, physiologically, psychologically, emotionally, spiritually, for those persons and for society.
The term, Homosexual, was coined in 1868 by Karl-Maria Kertbeny in a letter; even others who favored deviant behavior (e.g., Havelock Ellis, as I recall) did not accept the term then, since it was contrived and false. That movement was but one part of the deliberate separation of culture and education from the ethical and moral foundations laid by Biblical Christianity. Marxism, Darwinism, Higher Criticism, etc., all took over academia.
Using the loaded terms of the left, such as “gay” and “homosexual”, is yielding valuable debating ground even before the debate has begun. (I have read many articles by Michael Brown over the years, and have attempted to dissuade him, via comment, from using these terms in a mistaken attempt to show “love” to such persons.)
If we really want to be “bold truth-tellers”, then we must start by taking back the English language from those who corrupt it into a socio-political weapon! I for one refuse to use these terms except in quotation marks. I hate that venerable literature has been compromised by the abuse of the real term, “gay”; I hate that legitimate science has been compromised by the fabrication of the fake term, “homosexual”. I do not hate such persons – though leftists always seek to portray any opposition as being nothing more than personal hatred - but I refuse to allow leftists to bully me into using their perverted terminology.