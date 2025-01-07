When RFK Jr. ran as an independent, I made a move that shocked many: I left the Trump crowd to back his campaign. Why? Because it wasn’t just about supporting a candidate—it was about championing a vision that exposes the truth the media and establishment want to keep buried.

Here’s the bombshell: Americans agree on more than we disagree. Yet nothing ever gets done because the powers that be profit from our division.

RFK Jr. proved this over and over. On issues like abortion, the environment, and healthcare, most Americans are on the same page. Take abortion: the majority of us agree on banning third-trimester abortions, with exceptions for rare circumstances. But instead of uniting around this, politicians and the media whip us into all-or-nothing debates. Why? Because chaos keeps them in power while we stay stuck fighting over extremes.

Think about it:

While we argue over CO2, the real environmental threats—corporate pollutants poisoning our air and water—get ignored.

While we rage about healthcare, Big Pharma gets richer, leaving us sicker and more dependent.

This division isn’t accidental; it’s by design. The elites need us divided, distracted, and angry so they can continue their corporate-government grift.

RFK Jr. offered a different path. His campaign was about finding common ground, addressing real issues, and cutting through the noise. Imagine if we actually embraced that approach:

We could end third-trimester abortions tomorrow.

We could tackle corporate pollution instead of obsessing over carbon credits.

We could dismantle Big Pharma’s stranglehold on our health.

But here’s the catch—the system doesn’t want unity. Division fuels their power. And while we’re busy tearing each other apart, they’re laughing all the way to the bank.

I’m done playing their game. It’s time to break free. That’s why I built Pickax—a platform for real conversations, not clickbait and outrage. If we want to fix this country, we need to start talking to each other, not at each other.

Watch this clip from my latest interview on What’s Really Going On In America? to see how RFK Jr.’s vision exposed the establishment’s strategy—and why it’s time for us to rise above the noise.

Let’s start with what unites us and rebuild America from the ground up. Anything less is surrender.

