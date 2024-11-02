The Democrats are at it again. This time, they're twisting Donald Trump’s words, trying to paint him as a threat to democracy for simply calling out Liz Cheney. It’s almost comical, but it’s also disturbingly desperate. The left-wing media would have you believe that Trump is somehow inciting violence by criticizing Cheney—yes, the same Liz Cheney who has championed endless wars and played right into the hands of the establishment elites her whole career.

Let’s set the record straight: Trump’s comments about Cheney weren’t a call to arms; they were a call to accountability. He’s pointing out what’s wrong with the Cheney doctrine—a blind allegiance to war and government overreach that has cost American lives and eroded our freedoms. But in the left’s upside-down world, saying anything negative about Cheney or her fellow establishment buddies is off-limits. They’ll twist a simple critique into a security threat, all to keep Trump out of the White House.

This isn’t new. Remember how they tried to claim he suggested drinking bleach? A complete fabrication, but it’s repeated enough that people start to believe it. Now, they’re trying the same tactic with Cheney, hoping people will buy into the idea that Trump is dangerous. It’s a recycled trick, and it reveals just how panicked they are about Trump’s momentum going into 2024.

Let’s call this out for what it is: a hoax designed to sideline Trump and scare off his supporters. The establishment is terrified of what Trump represents—a break from their hold on power. So, they’re throwing every last smear, hoping something sticks. But Americans are getting wise to these tactics. The more the left cries "wolf," the more we see just how desperate they are to keep the status quo. And that desperation? It’s only fueling Trump’s support.

What’s really dangerous isn’t Trump’s criticism of Cheney—it’s the blatant manipulation of the media to push a narrative that silences opposition and keeps the power where it’s always been: with them, not with us.

